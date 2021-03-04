Saskatchewan Provincial Parks are gearing up for camping season with the launch of reservation bookings next month.

Reservations launch on April 12 and run through April 23. Reservations at individual parks have been staggered in that time frame, with each park assigned a specific day.

Robin Campese, the executive director of the Visitor Experiences Branch of the Ministry of Parks, Culture and Sport, said she expects camping to be a popular outdoor option this summer.

"I think people are looking to get outdoors after the harsh winter and dealing with the pandemic," Campese said.

Although vaccines are rolling out across Saskatchewan, parks will continue to have COVID-19 measures in place.

"We have enhanced cleaning protocols in the provincial parks, we have plexi glass barriers in all the places you would expect to see those. Counters, gates, we have signage reminding people to be physically distant," Campese said. "We take safety very seriously in the provincial parks.

Fees have also slightly increased for campers in the parks. Fees for electrical and full service sites each rose by one dollar, to $33 and $43 respectively. Full service sites will now be offered in Meadow Lake and Greenwater Lake.

"The cost of operations, operating our parks is increasing, so modest increases so that we can continue keeping them to the standard that people expect," Campese said.

Check the Saskatchewan Parks website for reservation dates for each provincial park. Reservations launch at 7 a.m. each day.