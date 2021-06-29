Here’s when you can see Tom Cochrane at Shake the Lake

Conexus Arts Centre has released a list of musicians visiting the Queen City this summer, including Tom Cochrane who is scheduled to headline Shake the Lake.

Shake the Lake will run on Aug. 12 and 13 on the Brandt Community Stage outside the Conexus Arts Centre. Tom Cochrane will headline on Thursday and Honeymoon Suite will headline on Friday.

Tickets for the event went on sale on Tuesday morning.

The Brandt Community Stage is a newly created festival site, intended to help restart the events and entertainment industry in Regina after about 15 months of closures and cancellations.

“It has been an incredibly challenging year in our industry with so many venues, artists and employees not able to work. We are just so happy this project is able to move forward, and we can all start doing what we love to do,” Neil Donnelly, the Conexus Arts Centre CEO, said in an emailed release.

Several shows are currently scheduled to take place on the stage, including:

July 17: Shania Twin – a tribute to Shania Twain featuring Donna Huber

July 22: Laughs on the Lake

July 23: Jack Semple with the Regina Symphony Orchestra

July 24: George Canyon and Aaron Pritchett

Aug. 4: Rory Allen: Tribute to Elvis

Aug. 5: Serena Ryder

Aug. 6-8: Regina Folk Festival

Aug. 12: Shake the Lake ft. Tom Cochrane, Five Man Electrical Band and Toronto

Aug. 13: Shake the Lake ft. Streetheart, Honeymoon Suite and Headpins

Conexus Arts Centre said the capacity for these events will be limited to 50 per cent of normal, there there will be plenty of space to spread out. Staff will wear masks, major touchpoints will receive frequent cleaning and extra hand sanitizer will be located throughout the property.

Guests who are attending the shows are encouraged to wear masks when they are moving around the property and finding their seats. Physical distancing will be required in all lines, including for entry, washrooms and concession lines.