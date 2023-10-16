Here's when you'll have a chance to talk about the city of Ottawa's 2024 budget

Ward councillors will hosting public meetings this month and next to discuss the 2024 budget.

City council voted to direct staff to draft the budget with a maximum 2.5 per cent property tax increase, which would add $105 to the average urban property tax bill next year. The budget directions also include a 2.5 per cent transit fare hike and 2.5 per cent increases to the police and transit levies.

The budget directions were not unanimously approved, with some councillors arguing that restricting tax increases to 2.5 per cent will underfund services in the city. Mayor Mark Sutcliffe campaigned on a platform of keeping tax increases capped at 2.5 per cent in 2023 and 2024.

The 2024 draft budget will be tabled Nov. 8. Commitees and boards will meet from Nov. 14 to Dec. 5 to approve their respective budgets and then council will vote on the full 2024 budget on Dec. 6.

More details on how to get involved in the 2024 budget consultation process can be found on the city of Ottawa's website.

Here is when ward councillors will be hosting public meetings on the budget:

Oct. 18

Ward 14, Ward 15 and Ward 17

Virtual

7:00 p.m.

Ward 14: Councillor Ariel Troster

Ward 15: Councillor Jeff Leiper

Ward 17: Councillor Shawn Menard

Oct. 19

Ward 5

Location to be confirmed

Time to be confirmed

Ward 5 : Councillor Clarke Kelly

Oct. 23

Ward 7, Ward 8 and Ward 9

7:00 p.m.

Ben Franklin Place, The Chamber room, 101 Centrepointe Dr.

Register for in-person or virtual attendance

Ward 7: Councillor Theresa Kavanagh

Ward 8: Councillor Laine Johnson

Ward 9: Councillor Sean Devine

Oct. 30

Ward 13

6:30 p.m.

Register in advance for virtual meeting

Ward 13: Councillor Rawlson King

Nov. 1

2024 Equity Budget Consultation

6:30 p.m.

Ottawa Black Business Alliance, HUB 235, 235 Montreal Rd.

Councillor Rawlson King

Ottawa's Black, Indigenous and racialized communities are invited to join Councillor Rawlson King and City staff for a hybrid equity budget consultation on Wednesday, Nov. 1 at 6:30 p.m. Attend in person at the Ottawa Black Business Alliance, HUB 235 at 235 Montreal Road. Doors open at 6 p.m. Appetizers and light refreshments will be available. Advance registration is required. Please register to attend in person by emailing RideauRockcliffeWard@Ottawa.ca or calling 613-580-2483. The consultation will also be virtual. Please register to receive the Zoom meeting link.

Nov. 14

Ward 10, Ward 16, Ward 17 and Ward 18

6:30 p.m.

Jim Durrel Recreation Centre, Ellwood Hall, 1265 Walkley Rd.

Please email Courtney.McRury@ottawa.ca to RSVP

Ward 10: Councillor Jessica Bradley

Ward 16: Councillor Riley Brockington

Ward 17: Councillor Shawn Menard

Ward 18: Councillor Marty Carr

Nov. 18

Ward 1, Ward 2, Ward 11 and Ward 19

12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Ray Friel Recreation Complex, Fallingbrook Hall, 1585 Tenth Line Rd.

Ward 1: Councillor Matthew Luloff

Ward 2: Councillor Laura Dudas

Ward 11: Councillor Tim Tierney

Ward 19: Councillor Catherine Kitts

Nov. 20

Ward 3, Ward 21, Ward 22 and Ward 24

6:30 p.m.

Virtual

Ward 3: Councillor David Hill

Ward 21: Councillor David Brown

Ward 22: Councillor Steve Desroches

Ward 24: Councillor Wilson Lo

Nov. 21

Ward 6

7:00 p.m.

Virtual - link to be confirmed

Ward 6: Councillor Glen Gower

Nov. 21

Ward 12

Time to be confirmed

Virtual - link to be confirmed

Ward 12: Councillor Plante

Nov. 22

Ward 1, Ward 19, Ward 20 and Ward 21

7:00 p.m.

Ben Franklin Place, The Chamber room, 101 Centrepointe Dr.

Virtual Registration

Ward 1: Councillor Matthew Luloff

Ward 19: Councillor Catherine Kitts

Ward 20: Councillor George Darouze

Ward 21: Councillor David Brown

Nov. 23

Ward 4 and Ward 23

7:00 p.m.

John G Mlacak Community Centre, 2500 Campeau Dr.

Virtual - Link to be confirmed

Ward 4: Councillor Cathy Curry

Ward 23: Councillor Allan Hubley