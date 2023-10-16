Here's when you'll have a chance to talk about the city of Ottawa's 2024 budget
Ward councillors will hosting public meetings this month and next to discuss the 2024 budget.
City council voted to direct staff to draft the budget with a maximum 2.5 per cent property tax increase, which would add $105 to the average urban property tax bill next year. The budget directions also include a 2.5 per cent transit fare hike and 2.5 per cent increases to the police and transit levies.
The budget directions were not unanimously approved, with some councillors arguing that restricting tax increases to 2.5 per cent will underfund services in the city. Mayor Mark Sutcliffe campaigned on a platform of keeping tax increases capped at 2.5 per cent in 2023 and 2024.
The 2024 draft budget will be tabled Nov. 8. Commitees and boards will meet from Nov. 14 to Dec. 5 to approve their respective budgets and then council will vote on the full 2024 budget on Dec. 6.
More details on how to get involved in the 2024 budget consultation process can be found on the city of Ottawa's website.
Here is when ward councillors will be hosting public meetings on the budget:
Oct. 18
Ward 14, Ward 15 and Ward 17
7:00 p.m.
Ward 14: Councillor Ariel Troster
Ward 15: Councillor Jeff Leiper
Ward 17: Councillor Shawn Menard
Oct. 19
Ward 5
Location to be confirmed
Time to be confirmed
Ward 5 : Councillor Clarke Kelly
Oct. 23
Ward 7, Ward 8 and Ward 9
7:00 p.m.
Ben Franklin Place, The Chamber room, 101 Centrepointe Dr.
Register for in-person or virtual attendance
Ward 7: Councillor Theresa Kavanagh
Ward 8: Councillor Laine Johnson
Ward 9: Councillor Sean Devine
Oct. 30
Ward 13
6:30 p.m.
Register in advance for virtual meeting
Ward 13: Councillor Rawlson King
Nov. 1
2024 Equity Budget Consultation
6:30 p.m.
Ottawa Black Business Alliance, HUB 235, 235 Montreal Rd.
Councillor Rawlson King
Ottawa's Black, Indigenous and racialized communities are invited to join Councillor Rawlson King and City staff for a hybrid equity budget consultation on Wednesday, Nov. 1 at 6:30 p.m. Attend in person at the Ottawa Black Business Alliance, HUB 235 at 235 Montreal Road. Doors open at 6 p.m. Appetizers and light refreshments will be available. Advance registration is required. Please register to attend in person by emailing RideauRockcliffeWard@Ottawa.ca or calling 613-580-2483. The consultation will also be virtual. Please register to receive the Zoom meeting link.
Nov. 14
Ward 10, Ward 16, Ward 17 and Ward 18
6:30 p.m.
Jim Durrel Recreation Centre, Ellwood Hall, 1265 Walkley Rd.
Please email Courtney.McRury@ottawa.ca to RSVP
Ward 10: Councillor Jessica Bradley
Ward 16: Councillor Riley Brockington
Ward 17: Councillor Shawn Menard
Ward 18: Councillor Marty Carr
Nov. 18
Ward 1, Ward 2, Ward 11 and Ward 19
12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Ray Friel Recreation Complex, Fallingbrook Hall, 1585 Tenth Line Rd.
Ward 1: Councillor Matthew Luloff
Ward 2: Councillor Laura Dudas
Ward 11: Councillor Tim Tierney
Ward 19: Councillor Catherine Kitts
Nov. 20
Ward 3, Ward 21, Ward 22 and Ward 24
6:30 p.m.
Ward 3: Councillor David Hill
Ward 21: Councillor David Brown
Ward 22: Councillor Steve Desroches
Ward 24: Councillor Wilson Lo
Nov. 21
Ward 6
7:00 p.m.
Virtual - link to be confirmed
Ward 6: Councillor Glen Gower
Nov. 21
Ward 12
Time to be confirmed
Virtual - link to be confirmed
Ward 12: Councillor Plante
Nov. 22
Ward 1, Ward 19, Ward 20 and Ward 21
7:00 p.m.
Ben Franklin Place, The Chamber room, 101 Centrepointe Dr.
Ward 1: Councillor Matthew Luloff
Ward 19: Councillor Catherine Kitts
Ward 20: Councillor George Darouze
Ward 21: Councillor David Brown
Nov. 23
Ward 4 and Ward 23
7:00 p.m.
John G Mlacak Community Centre, 2500 Campeau Dr.
Virtual - Link to be confirmed
Ward 4: Councillor Cathy Curry
Ward 23: Councillor Allan Hubley