Here's when young children in Ottawa and Gatineau can receive the COVID-19 vaccine

Young children in Ottawa and Gatineau will be able to roll up their sleeve this week and receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Health Canada approved Moderna's Spikevax mRNA COVID-19 vaccine for childred aged six months to five years old. Children can be given doses one-quarter the size of that approved for adults, with an interval of eight weeks or more between two doses.

Starting today, children under the age of five can receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Gatineau and across Quebec. On Thursday, parents and caregivers in Ottawa and eastern Ontario can begin booking appointments for children to receive the paediatric COVID-19 vaccine.

Here is what we know about the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine for children under the age of five in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and Gatineau.

GATINEAU

The CISSS de l'Outaouais says starting today, children aged six months to 4 years old can receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Appointments can be booked online or by calling 1-877-644-4545

For more information visit the CISSS de l'Outaouais website.

OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health says vaccine bookings for children under the age of five will begin on Thursday, July 28.

"Rest assured, we are doing everything we can to stand up our vaccine clinics with extra care for our youngest residents and their parents," public health said on Twitter.

Starting Thursday at 8 a.m., you can book an appointment through the COVID-19 vaccination portal, participating primary care providers and paediatricians, as well as at participating pharmacies and Indigenous-led vaccination clinics.

Medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches said last week that the availability of the COVID-19 vaccine for children is, "another step forward in protecting our community and minimizing the impacts of COVID-19 on families, particularly during this latest resurgence."

EASTERN ONTARIO

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit says COVID-19 vaccinations for children six months to five-years-old will be available by appointment only at all six of its offices.

Appointments will be available starting Thursday at 8 a.m. through the provincial booking system.

"With Health Canada’s approval of the vaccine, I encourage parents to book their child’s appointment as soon as they are eligible," medical officer of health Dr. Paul Roumeliotis said in a statement.

"Although COVID infections are usually mild in children, there have been hospitalizations and severe infections in younger children as well. Vaccination is the best way to provide your child with protection against serious illness from COVID-19."