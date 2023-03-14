Here's when Zellers is opening in Calgary

Calgary's Zellers location will be among the first to open in Canada.

After a years-long hiatus, the company announced plans for comeback last year.

Parent company Hudson's Bay Co. (HBC) shuttered nearly all of the original Zellers stores in 2013, with the final two stores closing in 2020.

The 25 Zellers store "experiences" are opening within existing Hudson's Bay locations across Canada this spring.

In Calgary, the Zellers will be located at Sunridge Mall and will open on March 23.

It will be one of 12 locations opening that day.

The Zellers.ca e-commerce platform is also launching March 23.

The Zellers experience stores will be between 8,000 and 10,000 sq. ft., depending on the location.

HBC has also announced plans to cash in on Zellers diner nostalgia with the rollout of food trucks.

The diners in Zellers department stores were styled with the 1950s in mind and featured traditional diner fare such as burgers, fries and milkshakes.

Dates and exact locations for the food trucks haven't been announced yet, but the menu includes the following items:

Big Z burger;

Hot chicken sandwich;

Grilled cheese;

Chicken fingers; and

Fries and gravy.

Other Alberta Zellers locations include a store in Kingsway Garden Mall in Edmonton and another at the Medicine Hat Mall in Medicine Hat, both of which also open on March 23.

