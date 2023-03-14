Here's when Zellers is opening in Ottawa

Zellers is opening its first two locations in Ottawa next week, nearly a decade after most of its stores across Canada closed.

Stores within the Hudson's Bay locations at Rideau Centre and St. Laurent Centre will open on Thursday, March 23, the Hudson's Bay Company announced Tuesday.

The company is relaunching the discount retailer in an nostalgia-inspired effort to attract customers. The Zellers.ca e-commerce platform is also launching March 23.

"Instead of limited time sales or discounts, Zellers shoppers will know they are getting the best price, every day, no matter when they shop," the company said in a news release Tuesday.

A Zellers store will also open in the Bay at the Cataraqui Town Centre in Kingston on March 23. There are nine locations in Ontario and three in Alberta opening that day.

There is also a Zellers planned for Les Promenades Gatineau on Maloney Boulevard in Gatineau, Que. The date for that has yet to be announced.

The Zellers Diner on Wheels will visit different stores over the first few opening days, but the schedule for that hasn't been announced yet.

Earlier this year, the company announced the first 25 locations for "Zellers store experiences" located within Hudson's Bay stores across the country.

The Zellers experience stores within Hudson's Bay will be between 8,000 and 10,000 sq. ft., depending on the location.

ZELLERS CLOSED IN 2013

U.S. department store chain Target acquired the leaseholds for the majority of the Zellers locations throughout Canada from the Hudson's Bay Company in 2011. The majority of the Zellers locations were converted into Target, with HBC keeping 64 locations.

In 2012, Hudson's Bay Company decided that keeping the retailer was not financially viable, and Zellers closed most of the Canadian locations in 2013.

Target decided to close all its stores in Canada in 2015. A Zellers in Bells Corners closed in January 2020.