Here's where B.C. wildfire evacuees can register so others know they’re safe

B.C. residents who’ve had to evacuate their homes due to wildfires are being asked to register with emergency services so that their loved ones know they’re safe.

In a statement, Emergency Management BC said it’s asking people who've been displaced to register, even if they don’t need emergency support services.

“British Columbians who have been evacuated from their communities due to ongoing wildfires are urged to register with Emergency Support Services, whether or not you need support, so loved ones and communities know where you are and that you are safe.”

The call comes as many communities in B.C. are under evacuation orders or alerts and after two people are confirmed dead from a wildfire that destroyed the town of Lytton, B.C.

People can register for B.C.’s emergency support services either online or by phone at 1-800-585-9559.



The Canadian Red Cross is also setting up a family reunification line to help those impacted by the wildfires at 1-800-863-6582.

The province says it is providing emergency relief at its centres, including food, lodging, clothing, emotional support and information updates. Currently, there are evacuee support centres set up in Kamloops, Chilliwack, Kelowna, Merritt, 100 Mile House, Aggasiz, Fort St. John, Shxwhay Village, Kelowna, Pemberton and Williams Lake.

“More locations are being established. Given the widespread areas to which people have evacuated from the fire in Lytton and others, many are being identified and registered through the online Evacuee Registration Tool,” says the Emergency Management BC statement.