Here's where masks are still mandatory in Ottawa
Masks are no longer be mandatory in most indoor settings in Ontario.
The Ontario government has lifted the mask mandate for indoor settings, including schools, restaurants, fitness centres and cinemas as of Monday.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at where masks are mandatory and optional in Ottawa now that the mask mandate has lifted.
MASKS STILL MANDATORY
The Ontario government says masks are mandatory in the following settings:
- Health care settings
- Long-term care settings
- Retirement homes
- Congregate care settings
- Shelters
- Jails
- Public transit
The Ontario government says masks will continue to be required on all public transit vehicles and in stations until April 27.
Masks are still mandatory on Ottawa's public transit, including:
- OC Transpo buses
- O-Train vehicles
- O-Train and Transit Stations
- Para Transpo minibuses and Taxis
Ottawa Public Health facilities
Masks are required for all staff and visitors at the following Ottawa Public Health facilities:
- Vaccination clinics
- Dental clinics
- Sexual health clinics
- Supervised consumption services
City of Ottawa facilities
Staff and visitors are required to wear a mask in the following city of Ottawa-run long-term care homes.
- Carleton Lodge
- Centre d'accueil Champlain
- Garry J. Armstrong long-term care home
- Peter D. Clark long-term care home
Masks are mandatory in all long-term care homes until at least April 27.
Ottawa businesses requiring a mask
Masks are still mandatory at the following Ottawa locations after Monday:
- The ByTowne Cinema (proof of vaccination also required)
- The Mayfair Theatre
- The National Arts Centre will require visitors to wear a mask until further notice (proof of vaccination also required)
- The National Gallery of Canada says mask requirements will remain in place until further notice
Post-secondary institutions
Masks are still mandatory on campus at Ottawa's post-secondary institutions.
Algonquin College says masks are required for people attending campuses in Ottawa, Perth and Pembroke until the end of the winter term.
Carleton University says its masking policy will remain in effect until the end of the winter term.
University of Ottawa says the mandatory mask policy will remain in effect until the end of the winter term, including exams.
Health care settings
The Ontario government says masks are still mandatory in health care settings.
The College of Physiotherapists of Ontario says all physiotherapy practice settings are health care settings.
"Physiotherapists should continue to wear surgical/procedural masks and patients should continue to wear a mask until April 27, 2022 when the remainder of the COVID requirements are expected to be lifted," the college said on Friday.
MASKS NO LONGER REQUIRED
As of Monday, masks are no longer be mandatory in most indoor settings, including:
- Public elementary and secondary schools
- Bars and restaurants
- Gyms and fitness facilities
- Stores and malls
- Grocery stores
- Banks
- Movie theatres
- Pharmacies
City of Ottawa facilities
The following city of Ottawa settings no longer require masks as of Monday:
- Ottawa City Hall, Client Service Centres and counter services
- Indoor sports and recreation facilities
- Theatres, concert venues, meeting and event spaces
- Ottawa Public Library branches
- Ottawa's art galleries
The city says residents who prefer wearing masks are welcome to do so in facilities.
Museums
Ingenium says masks are no longer mandatory at the Canada Agriculture and Food Museum, the Canada Science and Technology Museum and the Canada Aviation and Space Museum. Masks will still be recommended at the three museums.
School buses
The Ottawa Student Transportation Authority says masks are no longer required on yellow school buses.
(Students using OC Transpo must still wear masks)