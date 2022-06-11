Here's where masks are still mandatory in Ottawa

Masks are no longer required on OC Transpo buses, the O-Train and in most indoor settings in Ottawa.

Ontario has lifted most of the mandatory mask requirements, three months after lifting the mask requirements for most indoor settings like restaurants, gyms and movie theatres.

Ottawa's medical officer of health says "widespread mask use" is no longer required in the community, but warns COVID is "still present in the community."

"OPH continues to recommend that everyone assess their own risk and take steps to protect themselves and those around them who may be at greater risk," Dr. Vera Etches said in a statement.

Etches recommends using layers of protection, including gathering outdoors, wearing a mask indoors when physical distancing may be difficult and staying home when you're sick.

Ottawa Public Health is still recommending transit riders wear masks on OC Transpo buses, the O-Train and in transit stations.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at where masks are still mandatory in Ottawa:

LONG-TERM CARE HOMES/RETIREMENT HOMES

Chief medical officer of health Kieran Moore says masks will still be mandatory in all long-term care and retirement homes.

"To continue providing an additional layer of protection for the most vulnerable," Dr, Moore said. "Masking is recommended in higher-risk congregate living settings, such as shelters and group homes."

Masks will be mandatory in all city of Ottawa-run long-term care homes:

Carleton Lodge

Centre d'accueil Champlain

Garry J. Armstrong long-term care home

Peter D. Clark long-term care home

HOSPITALS

Ottawa hospitals say all staff and visitors will be required to wear masks indoors inside the hospitals.

Bruyere

Bruyere says masks will still be required at all campuses.

"As a health care organization with two long-term care homes, given the incredibly vulnerable population we care for, Bruyère will continue to require everyone on our campuses to keep their masks on. This includes our specialized hospitals, long-term care homes and family health clinics," Bruyere said.

"Masks will still be made available to all our visitors and team members after they pass through screening at our sites."

CHEO

CHEO says it's maintaining "our status quo" by requiring masks at all times in the children's hospital.

"As many people in the community shed layers of COVID-19 protection, CHEO needs to continue with all the layers of protection we have, including entrance screening and masking for everyone," CHEO said.

Montfort Hospital

Masks remain mandatory at the Montfort Hospital in the east end.

"All staff members, patients and visitors of Hôpital Montfort must continue to wear the surgical mask that we give them at the entrance, and wear the mask at all times while they are inside the hospital. This measure remains in effect until further notice."

Queensway Carleton Hospital

Masks will continue to be mandatory at the Queensway Carleton Hospital.

"Queensway Carleton Hospital will continue asking anyone who comes into our hospital to wear a mask, including staff and visitors. We provide care for many patients who are vulnerable or immunocompromised and their safety, care and recovery is of upmost importance," the hospital said.

The Ottawa Hospital

Ottawa's largest hospital says masks will continue to be mandatory for staff and visitors at the Civic Campus, General Campus and Riverside Campus.

"As a hospital, we have a duty to care for and protect our patients, staff, and communities. Masking requirements will remain in effect across The Ottawa Hospital campuses, ensuring the safety of all patients and staff."