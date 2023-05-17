iHeartRadio

Here's where Ottawa motorists can save 10 cents a litre off gasoline on Thursday


Ottawa drivers got an extra 10 cents a litre off the price of gas Friday morning as part of Circle K's "Fuel Day" promotion. Gas was priced at around $1.25/L. Dec. 9, 2022. (CTV News Ottawa)

Motorists in Ottawa have a chance to save some money at the gas pumps heading into the Victoria Day long weekend.

Circle K is hosting 'Fuel Day' on Thursday, offering motorists 10 cents off per litre of fuel at locations in Ottawa and across Ontario. Participating gas stations in Ontario operated by Circle K will offer 10 cents off each litre between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

"The May long weekend marks the start of summer, and we want to start the season by thanking our customers," Mélissa Lessard, Head of North American Marketing at Alimentation Couche-Tard, said. "It's the perfect time to show our appreciation and help make life a little easier every day with our 'Fuel Day' happening throughout Ontario."

In Ottawa, 28 Circle K locations will be hosting 'Fuel Day'. The company says the 10 cents per litre discount runs from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at participating Circle K operated fuel locations in Ontario, while supplies last.

Ottawa gas prices are sitting at 153.9 cents a litre on Wednesday.

For a full list of participating Circle K sites in Ottawa and across Ontario visit https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3868162-2&h=1963860597&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.circlek.com%2Ffuel-day-canada&a=www.circlek.com%2Ffuel-day-canada.

Here are the Circle K locations in Ottawa offering 10 cents off gasoline on Thursday.

  • 907 Eagleson Road
  • 401 Hazeldean Road
  • 44 Edgewater Street
  • 501 Terry Fox Drive
  • 479 March Road
  • 1856 Robertson Road
  • 2545 Baseline Road
  • 299 Greenbank Road
  • 1545 Woodroffe Avenue
  • 1584 Merivale Road
  • 256 Richmond Road
  • 1859 Carling Avenue
  • 3705 Riverside Drive
  • 2162 Prince of Wales Drive
  • 450 Bank Street
  • 1600 Bank Street
  • 1970 Walkley Road
  • 2100 Hunt Club Road
  • 120 Montreal Road
  • 395 Montreal Road
  • 1494 Innes Road
  • 2075 Montreal Road
  • 6469 Jeanne D'Arc Boul.
  • 1980 St. Joseph Boulevard
  • 1600 Forest Valley Drive
  • 3869 Innes Road
  • 2302 Tenth Line Road
  • 1985 Trim Road

Gatineau Couche-Tard locations

Gas stations operated by Couche-Tard in Gatineau will be offering a coupon booklet between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. that includes savings of 10 cents off gasoline.  Visit the following Couche-Tard locations in Gatineau:

  • 101 rue Georges, Buckingham
  • 175 Avenue Lepine, Buckingham
  • 1225 rue de Neuville, Gatineau
  • 1545 Maloney Boulevard East, Gatineau
  • 348 Boul. Lorraine, Gatineau
  • 1051. Boul. Lorrain, Gatineau
  • 873 Maloney Boulevard, Gatineau
  • 630 Boul. Labrosse, Gatineau
  • 725 Rue Davidson Ouest, Gatineau
  • 882 Boul. St-Rene Ouest, Gatineau
  • 245 Rue Cannes, Gatineau
  • 320 Boul. Greber, Gatineau
  • 51 Boul. Fournier, Hull
  • 480 Boul. St-Joseph, Gatineau
  • 725 Boul. des Hautes-Plaines, Hull
  • 190 Rue St-Redempteur, Hull
  • 585 Rue des Grives, Gatineau
  • 265 Boul. St-Raymond, Gatineau
  • 495 Chemin Vanier, Gatineau
  • 790 Wilfrid Lavigne, Gatineau
  • 290 Chemin Aylmer, Gatineau
