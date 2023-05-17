Here's where Ottawa motorists can save 10 cents a litre off gasoline on Thursday
Motorists in Ottawa have a chance to save some money at the gas pumps heading into the Victoria Day long weekend.
Circle K is hosting 'Fuel Day' on Thursday, offering motorists 10 cents off per litre of fuel at locations in Ottawa and across Ontario. Participating gas stations in Ontario operated by Circle K will offer 10 cents off each litre between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.
"The May long weekend marks the start of summer, and we want to start the season by thanking our customers," Mélissa Lessard, Head of North American Marketing at Alimentation Couche-Tard, said. "It's the perfect time to show our appreciation and help make life a little easier every day with our 'Fuel Day' happening throughout Ontario."
In Ottawa, 28 Circle K locations will be hosting 'Fuel Day'. The company says the 10 cents per litre discount runs from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at participating Circle K operated fuel locations in Ontario, while supplies last.
Ottawa gas prices are sitting at 153.9 cents a litre on Wednesday.
For a full list of participating Circle K sites in Ottawa and across Ontario visit https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3868162-2&h=1963860597&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.circlek.com%2Ffuel-day-canada&a=www.circlek.com%2Ffuel-day-canada.
Here are the Circle K locations in Ottawa offering 10 cents off gasoline on Thursday.
- 907 Eagleson Road
- 401 Hazeldean Road
- 44 Edgewater Street
- 501 Terry Fox Drive
- 479 March Road
- 1856 Robertson Road
- 2545 Baseline Road
- 299 Greenbank Road
- 1545 Woodroffe Avenue
- 1584 Merivale Road
- 256 Richmond Road
- 1859 Carling Avenue
- 3705 Riverside Drive
- 2162 Prince of Wales Drive
- 450 Bank Street
- 1600 Bank Street
- 1970 Walkley Road
- 2100 Hunt Club Road
- 120 Montreal Road
- 395 Montreal Road
- 1494 Innes Road
- 2075 Montreal Road
- 6469 Jeanne D'Arc Boul.
- 1980 St. Joseph Boulevard
- 1600 Forest Valley Drive
- 3869 Innes Road
- 2302 Tenth Line Road
- 1985 Trim Road
Gatineau Couche-Tard locations
Gas stations operated by Couche-Tard in Gatineau will be offering a coupon booklet between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. that includes savings of 10 cents off gasoline. Visit the following Couche-Tard locations in Gatineau:
- 101 rue Georges, Buckingham
- 175 Avenue Lepine, Buckingham
- 1225 rue de Neuville, Gatineau
- 1545 Maloney Boulevard East, Gatineau
- 348 Boul. Lorraine, Gatineau
- 1051. Boul. Lorrain, Gatineau
- 873 Maloney Boulevard, Gatineau
- 630 Boul. Labrosse, Gatineau
- 725 Rue Davidson Ouest, Gatineau
- 882 Boul. St-Rene Ouest, Gatineau
- 245 Rue Cannes, Gatineau
- 320 Boul. Greber, Gatineau
- 51 Boul. Fournier, Hull
- 480 Boul. St-Joseph, Gatineau
- 725 Boul. des Hautes-Plaines, Hull
- 190 Rue St-Redempteur, Hull
- 585 Rue des Grives, Gatineau
- 265 Boul. St-Raymond, Gatineau
- 495 Chemin Vanier, Gatineau
- 790 Wilfrid Lavigne, Gatineau
- 290 Chemin Aylmer, Gatineau