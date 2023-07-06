Here's where temperature records were broken or tied in B.C. on July 5

Several places in British Columbia are marking new high-temperature records, with four places experiencing their hottest-ever July 5 this year.

While Wednesday’s weather broke records in Burns Lake, Comox, Fort Nelson and Sechelt, there was also a temperature record tie in Fort St. John. In that area, a high of 27.2 C was recorded for the first time since 1972.

A 101-year-old record was broken in Comox, where Wednesday’s high of 30.3 C topped the 1922 record by 0.3 degrees.

It was an especially hot July 5 in Fort Nelson, where the temperature reached 31.7 C. The previous record of 29.4 C was set in 1998.

The new record set in Burns Lake was just 0.1 degree higher than the 29.6 C one set in 2006.

Sechelt’s high of 31.5 C was also nominally higher than the 2015 record of 31.4 C.