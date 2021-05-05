Here's where the B.C. RCMP will be performing COVID-19 checks this weekend

Drivers thinking of breaking B.C.'s non-essential travel rules may be stopped at four road-check locations revealed by the RCMP on Wednesday.

The road checks are part of recently issued restrictions in B.C. barring travel into or out of one's designated travel region.

Outlining the plan last week, Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said the public would be notified in advance of the locations of these checks, where drivers will be asked to provide a purpose for their trip.

In a news release, the B.C. RCMP said checkpoints will be set up at the following locations starting on Thursday:

Highway 1 in the Boston Bar area;

Highway 3 near Manning Park;

Highway 5 in the Old Toll Booth area; and

Highway 99 near Lillooet.

While the restrictions are in place, B.C. has been divided into three regions. Residents of B.C. are asked to limit their travel between the regions, which are the Lower Mainland/Fraser Valley, Vancouver Island and Northern/Interior.

People stopped at these RCMP checks will be asked whether their travel is essential. They'll also be asked for their ID, documentation of their name and address. They should expect traffic delays, Mounties warned.

Not sure if your reason for travel is essential? Here's a round-up of accepted reasons

In addition to the news release, signs will be posted to let drivers know of the upcoming checks. These signs will also provide directions to safe U-turn routes for those second guessing their trips.

Commercial vehicles will not be subject to these checks, the RCMP said.

In the event a driver's travel is deemed non-essential, they'll be told to leave the region they've just entered.

Drivers who refuse can be fined up to $575.