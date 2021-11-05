Here's where the City of Guelph has installed new red light cameras
CTV News Kitchener Videographer
Jessica Smith
The City of Guelph has six new red light cameras up in high collision areas in the city.
The new cameras are located at the following intersections:
- Wellington Street East at Wyndham Street South (Ward 1)
- Eramosa Road at Stevenson Street North (Ward 2)
- Speedvale Avenue West at Dawson Road (Ward 3)
- Imperial Road at Willow Road (Ward 4)
- Scottsdale Drive at Stone Road West (Ward 5)
- Clair Road West at Gordon Street (Ward 6)
According to Steve Anderson, the manager for Transportation Engineering with the City of Guelph, activation for the cameras begins Friday at 11 a.m.
-
-
Overnight shelter in Sudbury forced to turn away clientsOff the Street Shelter has had to turn away eight to ten clients a night in the past week as more people seek warmth and shelter.
-
Big Nickel Hockey Tournament underway in SudburyThe 41st annual Big Nickel Hockey Tournament is taking place at five arenas across Greater Sudbury.
-
-
'Just return them': 5 more plaques stolen from Edmonton Firefighters MemorialPlaques at a monument helping memorialize Edmonton's fallen firefighters were stolen for the second time this year.
-
Racial slurs hurled at Indigenous hockey playerA Manitoba teen was nearly ready to hang up his skates after he said fans hurled racial slurs at him during a hockey game,
-
Calgary man arrested after flight from police ends in Carseland, Alta.Authorities say charges have been laid against a Calgary man after he fled from police in a vehicle and then on foot before he was captured in a small community east of the city.
-
B.C. farm responds to animal cruelty allegations as hidden camera video emergesWarning: Disturbing content. A dairy farm has responded to allegations of animal cruelty after the B.C. company's dairy licence was suspended, pending an investigation.
-
Ottawa police union challenges coun. Deans over pledge to ‘refine’ 2022 police budgetThe Ottawa Police Service tabled its 2022 budget on Wednesday, with a 2.86 per cent increase in funding next year