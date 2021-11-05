Here's where the City of Guelph has installed new red light cameras

The City of Guelph has six new red light cameras up in high collision areas in the city.

The new cameras are located at the following intersections:

Wellington Street East at Wyndham Street South (Ward 1)

Eramosa Road at Stevenson Street North (Ward 2)

Speedvale Avenue West at Dawson Road (Ward 3)

Imperial Road at Willow Road (Ward 4)

Scottsdale Drive at Stone Road West (Ward 5)

Clair Road West at Gordon Street (Ward 6)

According to Steve Anderson, the manager for Transportation Engineering with the City of Guelph, activation for the cameras begins Friday at 11 a.m.