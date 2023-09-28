Here's where the record-breaking Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball ticket was sold
CTV News Toronto Multi-Platform Writer
Hannah Alberga
The location where a historic lottery ticket was sold was revealed Thursday morning.
It turns out the record-breaking Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball prize was sold in Toronto.
The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) said the jackpot reached $68 million for the first time in history.
“Now we wait for the winner or winners to come forward,” OLG spokesperson Tony Bitonti said Thursday.
With only one gold ball left in the draw, this is the first time that the prize has reached the maximum $68 million jackpot since LOTTO 6/49 made changes to the game a year ago.
Four Encore prizes worth $100,000 each were sold in Sarnia, Windsor, Toronto, and on OLG.ca.
HOW DO I CHECK MY TICKET?
To find out if you’re the lucky winner:
- Scan your ticket using the OLG App
- Check winning numbers on OLG.ca
- Visit a lottery retail location and use the self-serve ticket checker or hand it to the retailer
- Call the OLG at 1-866-891-8946
-
Campers east of Ottawa face a rate hike of up to 57 per cent for next seasonThe new owners of a campground in Alfred, Ont. have shocked members, who have been told next season's rate would increase as much as 57 per cent. The proposed rate increase has left some unhappy campers, with little time to choose whether to stay or go.
-
Ontario government promises affordable housing if new legislation approvedThe Ontario government introduced the Affordable Homes and Good Jobs Act on Thursday, which, if passed, would make it cheaper and easier to build affordable homes.
-
Man rushed to hospital after stabbing in EtobicokeToronto police are investigating after a man was stabbed in Etobicoke.
-
Discovery Ridge temporarily designated as 'wildlife affected' area due to bear activityCalgary’s Discovery Ridge has been temporarily designated as a “wildlife affected” area due to bear activity.
-
Legal challenge to Vancouver's agreement to provide services to Squamish development rejectedThe B.C. Supreme Court has dismissed a neighbourhood association's attempt to stop the City of Vancouver from providing services to the massive Senakw development currently under construction at the south end of the Burrard Bridge.
-
Blue Jays on verge of clinching playoff berth after 11-4 victory over RaysThe Toronto Blue Jays moved closer to securing a playoff berth Friday night with an 11-4 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays at Rogers Centre.
-
Group hopes (yellow) sticker shock will lead to safer roadsThe group behind the tiny yellow stickers that are being spotted at intersections all over Vancouver hopes they will lead to safer roads.
-
Deceased doctor remembered as having 'positive impact' in emergency room, courtroomAccording to police, Dr. Tracy Pickett, 55, was reported missing on Wednesday, prompting a large search at Pacific Spirit Regional Park. Her remains were discovered Thursday evening.
-
Matthew Knies scores short-handed goal as Maple Leafs edge Canadiens 2-1Rookie Matthew Knies scored a short-handed game-winning goal as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Montreal Canadiens 2-1 in NHL pre-season action Friday night.