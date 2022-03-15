Here's where to find a COVID-19 vaccine pop-up clinic during March Break
The Simcoe Muskoka health unit is offering one-day pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics across the region during March Break.
Walk-ins for first, second, third, booster doses and pediatric shots are available on a first-come basis from Tuesday to Sunday for residents aged five and older.
"The health unit strongly encourages those who are eligible to get their vaccine, particularly a booster dose, as soon as they can," the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) stated in a release.
As the province lifts most COVID-19 mandates, including masking starting Monday, the SMDHU chief medical officer of health urges residents to get vaccinated to reduce their risk of severe illness and possible hospitalization.
Last week, Dr. Charles Gardner also promoted the continued use of face masks despite the mandate ending on March 21.
"COVID-19 continues to spread in our community, and caution remains essential," Dr. Gardner said last week.
SMDHU officials said they would consider regional mandates if COVID-19 trends worsened.
"If we do see a sudden increase or a trend of increasing cases, hospitalizations, I think, certainly, we would consider bringing in some mandated public health measures, such as masking," said SMDHU associate medical officer of health Dr. Colin Lee.
The SMDHU hopes eligible residents will roll up their sleeves for the vaccine while the pop-up clinics are available this week.
Tues., March 15
Penetanguishene Public Library
24 Simcoe St., Penetanguishene
9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Midland Public Library
320 King St., Midland
2 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Peggy Hill Team Community Centre
(Preschool room lower level)
171 Mapleton Ave., Barrie
2 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Wed., March 16
Trinity Anglican Church - Barrie Warming Centre
24 Collier St, Barrie
9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Simcoe County Housing
175 Zoo Park Rd., Wasaga Beach
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Thurs., March 17
Barrie Public Library - Painswick
(interview room) 48 Dean Ave., Barrie
10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Barrie Public Library
Downtown (glass cube room), 60 Worsley St., Barrie
2 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Fri., March 18
Collingwood Public Library
55 Ste. Marie St., Collingwood
10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
Sun., March 20
GO-VAX Bus
Innisfil Recreation Complex
7315 Younge St., Innisfil
10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
To date, close to 85 per cent of those living in Simcoe Muskoka aged five and older have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
More than 81 per cent are considered fully vaccinated, with at least two shots, while over 52 per cent of residents 12 and older have had their booster dose.