Here's where to find a Toronto COVID-19 vaccine clinic this weekend

Dozens of vaccination clinics will be operating in Toronto this weekend, including several pop-up sites where residents can get a shot without an appointment.

Most of the clinics are available for individuals 12 years and older.

Here is a list:

Danforth Collegiate and Technical Institute (800 Greenwood Ave.):

Open Saturday from 8 a.m. until vaccine supply runs out (~500 doses available).

For individuals 12+ who are students or immediate family members of students at Danforth Collegiate and Technical Institute, Greenwood Secondary School, Earl Haig Public School and Wilkinson Junior Public School.

St. Patrick Catholic Secondary School (49 Felstead Ave.):

Open Saturday from 8 a.m. until vaccine supply runs out (~500 doses available).

For individuals 12+ who are students or immediate family members of students at St. Patrick Catholic Secondary School, Monarch Park Collegiate Institute and St. Brigid Catholic School.

Wexford Park (55 Elm Bank Rd.):

Open Saturday from 8 a.m. until vaccine supply runs out (~1,000 doses available).

Priority access for individuals 12+ who live/work in Golden Mile and Victoria Village. Non-priority access for individuals 12+ who live/work in any "M" postal code.

Toronto Public Library- Goldhawk Park Branch (295 Alton Towers Cir.):

Open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For individuals age 18 years and older who live/work in Scarborough.

R.V. Burgess Park- next to Thorncliffe Park Public School (46 Thorncliffe Park Drive):

Open Sunday from 8 a.m. until vaccine supply runs out (~1,000 doses available).

For individuals 12+ who live/work/attend school in M3C and M4H.

Kew Gardens- at the ice rink (2075 Queen Street East):

Open Sunday from 8 a.m. until vaccine supply runs out (~1,500 doses available).

For individuals 12+ who live/work/attend school in any "M" postal code.

Highcastle Public School (370 Military Trail):

Open Sunday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For those 12 years of age or older who live, go to school, or work in Scarborough hot spots.