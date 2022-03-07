Pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics open this week

Residents across Simcoe Muskoka interested in rolling up their sleeves for a COVID-19 vaccine can drop in at a pop-up clinic from March 7 to March 10.

The health unit is offering one-day clinics for first, second, third and booster shots for anyone 12 and older.

The clinics also offer first and second doses of the pediatric vaccine for children five to 11.

Vaccines are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The region's medical officer of health urged residents to continue practicing preventative measures as the province lifts further restrictions, a move Dr. Charles Gardner worried may be happening too soon.

The province has suggested it may also scrap the mask mandate in the coming weeks.

Last week, Dr. Gardner remarked that while the province moves away from COVID-19 mandates, "we're still seeing community transmission."

Simcoe Muskoka's top doctor 'strongly encouraged" eligible residents to get a COVID-19 booster shot to help reduce the risk of severe illness or hospitalization.

Residents can get the vaccine or booster at one of the health unit's community clinics or the RVH Sperling Drive clinic in Barrie.

Select pharmacies also provide vaccinations.

Pop-up clinics open Monday to Thursday this week include:

Monday, March 7

Hillcrest Public School, 184 Toronto St., Barrie

4 p.m. to 7 p.m.



Tuesday, March 8

Sunnybrae Public School, 218 Sunnybrae Ave., Innisfil

4 p.m. to 7 p.m.



Wednesday, March 9

Ryde Community Co-op, 1624 Barkway Rd., Gravenhurst

10 a.m. to noon



Birchview Dunes Elementary School, 1315 River Road West, Wasaga Beach

4 p.m to 7 p.m.



Canadian Martyrs Catholic School, 7 Bellisle Rd., Penetanguishene

4 p.m. to 7 p.m.



Thursday, March 10

Lake of Bays Community Centre Arena - Senior's Building, 10 University St., Baysville

2 p.m. to 6 p.m.



New Tecumseth Library - DA Jones Branch, 42 Main St. West, Beeton

1 p.m. to 6 p.m.



Cameron Street Public School, 575 Cameron St., Collingwood

4 p.m. to 7 p.m.



GO-VAX Bus – Innisfil Recreation Complex, 7315 Younge St., Innisfil

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Monsignor Michael O’Leary Catholic School, 2 Tamarack Trail, Bracebridge

4 p.m. to 7 p.m.