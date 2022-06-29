Here's where to watch fireworks on Canada Day across the region
The skies will be lit up on Friday for Canada Day, with fireworks displays planned for several areas across the region.
Here's where to check out fireworks near you:
Adjala-Tosorontio - Gates will open at 8 p.m. at the Municipal Grounds at 7855 30th Sideroad Alliston. Fireworks will begin at dusk.
Barrie - Kempenfelt Bay starting at 10 p.m. In case of inclement weather, fireworks will be held on Saturday.
Bracebridge - Downtown at Bracebridge Bay starting at 10 p.m.
Collingwood - Millenium Park at 10 p.m.
Huntsville - Hunter's Bay at 10 p.m.
Orillia - Couchiching Park Beach at dusk (approx. 10 p.m.)
Parry Sound - Town dock at 10 p.m.
Tottenham - Tottenham Conservation Area at 6787 4th Line at 10 p.m.
Canada's Wonderland will also celebrate Canada Day with a fireworks show on Friday starting at 10 p.m.
Essa Township, Innisfil, and Springwater Township will not host fireworks displays this weekend.
However, Friday Harbour on Friday Drive will have fireworks on Friday at dusk.
-
Program aims to boost relationships with police, Indigenous youthThe second annual Mooz Akinonmaaget Maa Aki Moose Hunt initiative was launched Thursday in Sudbury.
-
Royal Canadian Navy relieves Pacific fleet ship commander for 'inappropriate conduct'The Royal Canadian Navy says it has relieved the commanding officer of a warship in the Pacific Fleet.
-
Murphy’s Logic: Politics trumps public interestThe initial reluctance of governments, federal and provincial, to appoint a public inquiry into the N.S. mass shooting, was difficult to understand. It took the heartfelt pleas of the victims’ families and the fast rising tide of public opinion to make the politicians act.
-
Saanich police search for suspicious men near site of – but unrelated to – BMO shootoutPolice in Saanich – including heavily armed Emergency Response Team officers – were called to search for two suspicious men near Mt. Tolmie Park Thursday afternoon.
-
Man faces charges after leading police on chase, running into home in HalifaxA 30-year-old man is in custody after leading officers on a foot pursuit in Halifax.
-
Crowd gathers for abortion rights rally in BarrieDozens of people gathered in downtown Barrie on Thursday evening to denounce the United States Supreme court's decision to overturn the country's constitutional protection for abortion rights.
-
Calgary public art piece that scorched spectator reinstalled in new locationA piece of public art that was removed and put into storage after burning a hole through a spectator’s jacket has been reinstalled in a new location.
-
Roadway near Queen Elizabeth Bridge reopenedThe public is being asked to avoid a stretch of Main Street due to a “significant emergency-service presence.”
-
Commanding officer of Esquimalt-based Navy ship relieved of dutiesThe commanding officer of a Royal Canadian Navy vessel based in Esquimalt has been relieved of his duties, the Canadian Armed Forces announced Thursday evening.