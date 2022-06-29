Here's where to watch fireworks on Canada Day across the region

The skies will be lit up on Friday for Canada Day, with fireworks displays planned for several areas across the region.

Here's where to check out fireworks near you:

Adjala-Tosorontio - Gates will open at 8 p.m. at the Municipal Grounds at 7855 30th Sideroad Alliston. Fireworks will begin at dusk.

Barrie - Kempenfelt Bay starting at 10 p.m. In case of inclement weather, fireworks will be held on Saturday.

Bracebridge - Downtown at Bracebridge Bay starting at 10 p.m.

Collingwood - Millenium Park at 10 p.m.

Huntsville - Hunter's Bay at 10 p.m.

Orillia - Couchiching Park Beach at dusk (approx. 10 p.m.)

Parry Sound - Town dock at 10 p.m.

Tottenham - Tottenham Conservation Area at 6787 4th Line at 10 p.m.

Canada's Wonderland will also celebrate Canada Day with a fireworks show on Friday starting at 10 p.m.

Essa Township, Innisfil, and Springwater Township will not host fireworks displays this weekend.

However, Friday Harbour on Friday Drive will have fireworks on Friday at dusk.