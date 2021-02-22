Just three hotels in Vancouver have been authorized so far to accept quarantine visitors flying in from outside Canada.

The three-night forced stay at the Fairmont Vancouver Airport, the Radisson Vancouver Airport or the Westin Wall Centre, Vancouver Airport will cost $2,000.

For that, you'll get the room, food, security, transportation and COVID-19 infection prevention and control.

The new federal quarantine measures for travels start today and limit air travel arrivals from outside Canada to just four cities -- Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto and Montreal.