Here's where you can buy orange shirts in Regina ahead of the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation

With the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Friday, some local businesses are making sure the public has every opportunity to support charities and organizations in the city.

Regina/Treaty Status Indian Services (RTSIS) sold orange shirts at the Gathering Place Wednesday. The money raised went towards funding its programs and services for the community.

RTSIS believes wearing an orange shirt on Friday is not an insignificant act.

“It’s symbolic,” said Tanya Ritchotte. “It’s about all of our roles in reconciliation and acknowledging the truth and horrible legacy of residential school and the impacts we see even today.”

While shirts may be available at larger stores, Ritchotte said its best to directly support local indigenous organization.

“The money goes directly into our community,” she said. “A big box store won’t donate its profits back to the community in the same way a local organization would.”

At Victoria Park, over 200 ‘Every Child Matters’ signs and flags were placed to raise awareness for the day. The Equity, Diversity & Inclusion Network (EDIN) said the signs and flags are free for anyone to take and put onto their own lawns.

Reconciliation Regina executive director Kristin Francis believes the day is meant for education and reflection.

“It’s important on the day of for people to take the time and reflect on why we are commemorating that day and why it’s so important to us,” she said. “Whether that’s going on the internet and reading about residential schools or learning about indigenous history and what led to today’s situation.”

EDIN also painted a crosswalk at the corner of 5th Avenue and Retallick Street orange with the phrase ‘Every Child Matters’ on the street.

Cowessess First Nation had orange shirts for sale at various locations around the city.

Orange shirts available. $15 for one and if someone buys more then one $10 for any additional on same sale.



You can purchase at

Cowessess Urban Office 107A Albert St, Regina

Or

Cowessess Gas and Grocery 2 on east side of Regina

Or

Cowessess Gas and Grocery 1 on Cowessess pic.twitter.com/39wwOQ9UTz

Other businesses around Regia have also started campaigns to raise awareness and funds for various Indigenous organizations.

Fresh and Sweet baked orange shirt cookies with proceeds raised going to the Orange Shirt Society.

A post shared by Fresh & Sweet (@freshandsweet)

The Mackenzie Art Gallery has special ‘Every Child Matters’ tee-shirts for sale. The proceeds will be donated to All Nations Hope and to the Trent University Aboriginal Cultural Science and Knowledge program.

There are still orange shirts available at the MacKenzie Shop, designed & printed by Nish Tees!��



100% of the proceeds raised will be donated to @allnationshope & @trentuniversity's TRACKS (TRent Aboriginal Cultural Knowledge and Science). Find in-store at the MacKenzie Shop! pic.twitter.com/7LgejnKkSG

Richotte added she has seen Orange Shirt Day explode on the national level.

“Before it was a handful of participants in Indigenous communities, now it’s all of Canada,” she said.

She said everyone should get involved in any way they can and to ask questions.

“Find an elder, find someone who will share knowledge with you. There are no dumb questions. Start where you are,” she said.

For a full list of events going on in and around Regina for the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation, click here.