Here's where you can find Pride crosswalks in Regina

Pride Month is underway and several Regina schools, organizations and businesses have decorated to show their support.

Rainbows and supportive messages can be seen on crosswalks and sidewalks throughout the city.

Here’s where some of these rainbow walkways can be found.

CORNWALL CENTRE

JACK MACKENZIE SCHOOL

WILFRED HUNT SCHOOL

HARBOUR LANDING SCHOOL

GEORGE LEE SCHOOL

NORTH CENTRAL FAMILY CENTRE

Photos by CTV News Regina's Katy Syrota