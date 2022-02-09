Here's where you can find rapid test kits in Waterloo Region

Waterloo Region residents are now able to pick up a free box of rapid test COVID-19 test kits at select grocery store and pharmacy locations.

The province announced Wednesday that 5.5 million tests will be available each week at 2,406 sites across Ontario. Distribution will be limited to one box, with five tests, per household.

Tests will be made available starting Feb. 9. Retailers can hand them through online orders or in-store pickup.

A full list of locations participating in the program across Ontario is available here.

“These tests will provide another layer of protection, support the province’s efforts to cautiously ease public health measures and offer people an additional tool that they can use to confidently do the things they love,” Minister of Health Christine Elliott said at a press conference in Kitchener on Wednesday morning.

Elliot was joined during the annoucement by Shelly Kiroff, Wal Mart senior vice-president of Health and Wellness.

Wal Mart initally required customers to make an online order of at least $35 to receive a test, a move the Ontario NDP critisized.

“This is a tool in the fight against COVID-19. Not a prize in the bottom of the cereal box," NDP deputy leader Sara Singh said in a media release. "And not a promotional item to help multi-billion-dollar big-box empires draw more customers in.”

By Wednesday evening, following a tweet from Premier Doug Ford slamming the policy, Wal Mart reversed its position and said it would give the tests away for free.

Neil Malholtra, owner of Apothecare Pharmacy in Kitchener, said he had 300 tests available on Wednesday and was handing them out to customers.

“I think, as pharmacists, we’re eager to help as much as we can,” he said. “This is just another part of the puzzle.”

This map shows pharmacies and grocery stores where Waterloo Region residents can find rapid test kits. However, the locations may not have tests available right away.