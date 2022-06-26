Here’s where you can fly on Swoop from Saskatchewan

The ‘ultra low fare’ carrier Swoop entered the Saskatchewan air travel market earlier in June and currently serves three domestic routes out of Regina and Saskatoon.

Swoop currently offers flights to Toronto, Edmonton and Winnipeg from Saskatchewan’s two major airports.

The routes are currently biweekly, with flights on Wednesday and Saturday every week.

The low cost carrier’s prices have inflated due to the busy summer travel season with an average one passenger, three-day round trip from Regina to Toronto costing almost $700.

Prices are expected to drop significantly in the fall, as the same three-day roundtrip in October is currently averaging around $160.

Swoop is committed to Saskatchewan flights till the end of October, at which point it will evaluate how the first three routes are received and decide to expand from there.