Here's where you can get a COVID-19 vaccine in Ottawa: Aug. 16 to 22

With medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches setting a goal of 90 per cent of Ottawa residents fully vaccinated, Ottawa Public Health continues to offer different options to receive your COVID-19 vaccine across the city.

"We know that a high level of vaccination protection is part of our path to getting safely back to the people and activities that we love, and to protect against more transmissible variants like Delta," said Etches last week.

"Vaccines save lives. Vaccines are saving lives."

Public health is running four community clinics in Ottawa, a vaccine clinic for post-secondary students at the University of Ottawa and Neighbourhood Vaccine Hubs in several neighbourhoods.

As of Friday, 84 per cent of Ottawa residents 12 and older had received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 75 per cent of residents are fully vaccinated.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the COVID-19 vaccine clinic plans in the city of Ottawa for the week of Aug. 16 to 22.

COMMUNITY CLINICS

Ottawa's COVID-19 community clinics are open 7 days a week. First and second doses are available for any resident 12 years of age and older.

Eva James Memorial Centre – 65 Stonehaven Dr.

Open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week

Nepean Sportsplex Halls A+ B – 1701 Woodroffe Avenue

Open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week

Orleans Ruddy Family YMCA-YWCA – 265 Centrum Blvd.

Open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week

Ottawa City Hall – 110 Laurier Avenue West

Open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week

To book an appointment, visit the Ottawa Public Health website or call 1-833-943-3900.

NEIGHBOURHOOD VACCINE HUBS

First and second doses are available for any resident 12 years of age and older.

Sawmill Creek Public Health Neighbourhood Vaccine Hub – Sawmill Creek Community Centre (3380 D'Aoust Avenue)

Friday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Caldwell Public Health Neighbourhood Vaccine Hub – Bellevue Community Centre (1475 Caldwell Avenue)

Every Thursday and Friday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

AMA Public Health Neighbourhood Vaccine Hub – AMA Community Centre (1216 Hunt Club Road)

Monday to Thursday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Heatherington Neighbourhood Vaccine Hub – Heatherington Family Centre (1495 Heatherington Road)

Monday to Sunday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Bayshore Neighbourhood Vaccine Hub – Bayshore Community Building (175 Woodbridge Crescent)

Monday to Sunday from 1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Foster Farm Neighbourhood Vaccine Hub – Foster Farm Community Centre (1065 Ramsey Crescent)

Monday to Friday 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday 1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

UNIVERSITY OF OTTAWA VACCINE CLINIC FOR POST-SECONDARY INSTITUTIONS

The University of Ottawa is hosting a vaccine clinic for post-secondary institutions for people looking for a first or second dose.

The clinic is open to:

All post-secondary students can attend the clinic as well as staff and friends and family of students and staff aged 12 and over

Adult high-school students, staff, and their friends and family aged 12 and over

International students (along with their friends and family) are encouraged to attend the clinic.

Location and hours of operation:

University of Ottawa - Minto Sports Complex, 810 King Edward Ave.

Open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

POP-UP COVID-19 VACCINE

Fitzroy Harbour Community Centre (100 Clifford Campbell Street)

Aug. 17 and Aug. 18 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Aug. 19 – 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

VACCINES IN PHARMACIES

COVID-19 vaccines are available at select pharmacies in Ottawa.

The list of pharmacies is available online.