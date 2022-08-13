iHeartRadio

Here’s where you can get a free concert from the WSO

A brass quintet of the Windsor Symphony Orchestra perform in Reaume Park on August 13, 2022. (Michelle Maluske/CTV News Windsor)

The Windsor Symphony Orchestra is continuing their summer concert series, by playing for free in local parks.

On Saturday, the brass quintet performed on the shores of the Detroit River at Reaume Park.

The musicians also took the time to explain their musical selections during the hour-long performance.

On Sunday the quintet will be performing another free concert at Amherstburg, Ont.'s Navy Yard Park at 3:00 p.m. 

