Here's where you can get a second COVID-19 booster dose in Ottawa

Ottawa residents aged 18 and older will soon be able to roll up their sleeve to receive a second COVID-19 booster shot.

The Ontario government announced that starting on Thursday, eligible residents can book an appointment through the COVID-19 vaccination portal or by calling the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre at 1-833-943-3900.

The second booster dose will be available to eligible residents five months after you receive the first booster dose.

Ottawa Public Health says it's increasing operations at community clinics, mobile clinics and neighbourhood hubs in response to the expanded availability of a fourth dose.

Here is a look at where you can get the COVID-19 booster shot in Ottawa.

Community Clinics

Ottawa Public Health says appointments are strongly encouraged for community clinics as drop-in capacity will be limited.

JH Putman School – 2051 Bel-Air Drive (last day of operation is July 30)

Tuesday to Thursday – 12:45 p.m. to 7:10 p.m.

Friday and Saturday – 9:45 a.m. to 4:10 p.m.

Orleans Ruddy Family YMCA-YWCA – 265 Centrum Boulevard

Tuesday to Thursday – 12:45 p.m. to 7:10 p.m.

Friday and Saturday – 9:45 a.m. to 4:10 p.m.

Century Public School – 8 Redpine Drive (opening July 10)

Tuesday to Thursday – 12:45 p.m. to 7:10 p.m.

Friday and Saturday – 9:45 a.m. to 4:10 p.m.

After School Vaccination Clinics

Ottawa Public Health says the priority for the drop-in clinics is for children aged five to 11 years, their families and household members in the surrounding community.

Pinecrest Public School – 1281 McWatters Road

July 14 – 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Ecole elementaire catholique Sainte-Anne – 235 Beausoleil Drive

July 19 - 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Ridgemont High School – 2597 Alta Vista Drive

July 21 – 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Viscount Alexander - 55 Mann Avenue

July 26 – 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Mobile Vaccination Clinic

St. Laurent Shopping Centre

Clinic is located in the empty store beside Linen Chest

Dates: July 20, July 27, August 19 and August 24 – 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Bethel Church – 500 Viewmount Drive

July 20 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Neighbourhood Health and Wellness Hub

Ottawa Public Health says no appointment is needed to receive a vaccine at the neighbourhood health and wellness hub.

Albion-Heatherington Recreation Centre – 1560 Heatherington Road

Wednesday: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. (Closed 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.)

Ledbury Pavilion – 1250 Ledbury Avenue

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (closed 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.)

Bayshore Field House – 175 Woodridge Crescent

Tuesday to Thursday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (closed 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.)

Friday and Saturday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (closed 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.)

AMA Community Centre – 1216 Hunt Club Road

Tuesday to Thursday: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. (closed 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.)

Hunt Club-Riverside Park Community Centre – 3320 Paul Anka Drive

Tuesday: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. (closed 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (closed 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.)

Bellevue Community Centre – 1475 Caldwell Avenue

Thursday: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. (closed 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.)

Friday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (closed 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.)

Greenboro Library – 363 Lorry Greenberg Drive

Tuesday and Thursday: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. (closed 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.)

Wednesday, Friday and Saturday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (closed 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.)

African, Caribbean and Black Wellness Resource Centre – 1021 Cyrville Road

Wednesday: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Rideau High School – 815 St. Laurent Boulevard

Tuesday and Thursday: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. (closed 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.)

Wednesday, Friday and Saturday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (closed 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.)

Canadian Mental Health Association – 311 McArthur Avenue

Tuesday and Wednesday: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. (closed 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.)

Friday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (closed 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.)

Emerald Plaza Library – 1547 Merivale Road

Tuesday: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. (closed 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.)

Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (closed 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.)

Friday: 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (closed 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm)

St. Aidan's Anglican Church – 934 Hamlet Road

Thursday: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. (closed 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.)

Friday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Closed 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.)

Jules Morin Fieldhouse – 400 Clarence Street

Wednesday: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. (closed 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.)

Friday: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (closed 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.)

Pharmacies

Select pharmacies in Ottawa are offering the COVID-19 vaccine.

For a list of pharmacies offering the COVID-19 vaccine, click here.