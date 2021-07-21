Here's where you can get a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine in Ottawa Wednesday

The City of Ottawa has released its list of walk-in COVID-19 vaccine appointments for Wednesday.

Anyone who is eligible for a vaccine can walk in for a first or second dose while supplies last, between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Here are the locations and number of appointments available as of 10 a.m.:

Eva James Community Centre: 520

Nepean Sportsplex - Halls A&B: 483

Orleans YMCA: 608

Ottawa City Hall: 377

There are fewer locations for walk-in doses because the city has consolidated its number of vaccination clinics due to lower demand. Clinics at the St. Laurent Complex, the Canadian Tire Centre, the University of Ottawa Minto Sports Complex, the Horticulture Building at Lansdowne Park, and the Canterbury Recreation Complex are now closed.

You must be at least 12 years old to receive a Pfizer vaccine dose and you must be at least 18 to receive a Moderna vaccine dose. In order to receive your second dose of a vaccine, it must have been at least 28 days since your first dose of an mRNA vaccine (Pfizer and Moderna) and it must have been at least eight weeks since receiving a first dose of AstraZeneca.

To cancel your previously booked appointment and replace it with an earlier one, visit the provincial booking system or use this tool.

Let's not slow down now, #OttCity!

We have lots of COVID-19 vaccine supply for those who have not yet gotten their first dose or need to advance their second dose.

You can drop-in at select community clinics today, July 21!

Take a look at our availability: pic.twitter.com/LXUeHHihOu