Most outdoor activities and events have shuttered amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but skating in Toronto remains open to allow residents to get some exercise and enjoy some fresh air while social distancing.

Only a maximum of 25 skaters are allowed on the ice at a time to ensure physical distancing and mask/face coverings are required while on and off the ice.

The City of Toronto is advising people to register for a spot on the rinks beforehand, and says a small number of spots will be available for those not able to make a reservation online. Most of the city’s rinks are open between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m.

CTV News Toronto has compiled a list of skating rinks in Toronto that remain open during the pandemic.

Downtown Toronto

Sherbourne Common – 5 Lower Sherbourne Street

Nathan Phillips Square –100 Queen West Street

Regent Park Athletic Grounds – 480 Shuter Street

Ryerson Community Park – 50 Gould Street

College Park – 420 Yonge Street

Alexandra Park (Bathurst/Dundas) – 275 Bathurst Street

Trinity Bellwoods Park – 790 Queen W Street

Christie Pits Park – 750 Bloor West Street

Ramsden Park – 1020 Yonge Street

High Park – 1873 Bloor W Street

Rennie Park – 1 Rennie Terrace

Dufferin Grove Park – 875 Dufferin Street

Wallace Emerson Park – 1260 Dufferin Street

Campbell Avenue Playground – 225 Campbell Avenue

Rosedale Park – 20 Scholfield Avenue

Hodgson Public School – 276 Davisville Avenue

Greenwood Park – 150 Greenwood Avenue

Kew Gardens – 2075 Queen East Street

Jimmie Simpson Park – 870 Queen E Street

York

Cedarvale Park – 443 Arlington Avenue

Giovanni Caboto Rink – 1367 St Clair West Avenue

North York

Glen Long Community Centre – 35 Glen Long Avenue

North Toronto Memorial Community Centre – 200 Eglinton W Avenue

Otter Creek Centre – 140 Cheritan Avenue

Ledbury Park – 160 Ledbury Street

Ethennonnhawahstihnen Park – 80 Mcmahon East Drive

Mel Lastman Square – 5100 Yonge Street

Irving W Chapley Community Centre – 205 Wilmington Avenue

Van Horne Park – 561 Van Horne Avenue

Broadlands Community Centre – 19 Castlegrove Boulevard

Etobicoke

Joseph Bannon Park – 65 Mary Chapman Boulevard

Summerlea Rink – 2 Arcot Boulevard

Sunnydale Acres Rink – 50 Amoro Drive

Royalcrest Rink – 50 Cabernet Circle

Lambton - Kingsway Park – 37 Marquis Avenue

Buttonwood Park – 30 Mulham Place

Valleyfield Park – 35 The Westway

Westway - Outdoor Rink – 175 The Westway

Westgrove Park – 15 Redgrave Drive

Humber Valley Rink – 50 Anglesey Boulevard

West Deane Park – 19 Sedgebrook Crescent

West Mall Rink – 370 The West Mall

Queensway Rink – 8 Avon Park Drive

Sir Adam Beck Park – 55 Eltham Drive

Colonel Samuel Smith Park – 3145 Lake Shore W Boulevard

Prince of Wales Rink – 1 Third Street

Wedgewood Park – 15 Swan Avenue

East York

Monarch Park – 115 Felstead Avenue

Withrow Park – 725 Logan Avenue

Riverdale Park East – 550 Broadview Avenue

Dieppe Park – 455 Cosburn Avenue

Scarborough