Here's where you can pick up a free COVID-19 rapid antigen tests in Ottawa Jan. 2 to 7

Ottawa residents will have eight chances to pick up a free COVID-19 rapid antigen test kit across the city during the first week of January.

As part of a holiday testing blitz, the Ontario government is providing up to two million rapid tests free of charge at high-traffic locations across the province until mid-January.

Pop-up sites will be set up at Billings Bridge Shopping Centre and Place d'Orleans on Sunday and Monday, with other pop-up booths planned later in the week at Bayshore Shopping Centre, Hazeldean Mall and the Rideau Centre.

Here are the eight pop-up sites scheduled for Ottawa the week of Jan. 2 to 7:

SUNDAY, JAN. 2

10 a.m. – Place d'Orleans Shopping Centre on Place d'Orleans Drive

11 a.m. – Billings Bridge Shopping Centre at 2277 Riverside Drive

MONDAY, JAN. 3

9:30 a.m. – Billings Bridge Shopping Centre at 2277 Riverside Drive

10 a.m. – Place d'Orleans Shopping Centre on Place d'Orleans Drive

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 5

7 a.m. – Bayshore Shopping Centre – 100 Bayshore Drive

THURSDAY, JAN. 6

7 a.m. – Bayshore Shopping Centre – 100 Bayshore Drive

FRIDAY, JAN. 7

9 a.m. – Hazeldean Mall – 300 Eagleson Road, Kanata

10 a.m. – Rideau Centre – 50 Rideau Street

There is a limit of one test kit per person at the distribution sites.

Staff ran out of tests very quickly during pop-up clinics at the Walter Baker Recreation Centre and St. Laurent Shopping Centre on Thursday and Friday this week.

Ottawa Public Health and the city of Ottawa are not directly involved with the distribution of the rapid antigen tests. The city says OPH provided recommendations for pop-up site locations, while staff provide logistical support at distribution sites on city property.