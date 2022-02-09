Here's where you can pick up free COVID-19 rapid tests in Ottawa

Ottawa residents can walk into one of 190 grocery stores and pharmacies in the capital to pick-up a free box of COVID-19 rapid test kits.

The Ontario government is distributing five million rapid tests each week for eight weeks at select locations across Ontario, as well as 500,000 each week through community partners in vulnerable communities.

Distribution will be limited to one box of five tests per household per visit.

Participating retailers include Shoppers Drug Mart, Loblaws, Metro, Rexall, Sobey's, and Walmart. Late Wednesday evening, Walmart dropped the mandatory $35 purchase previously required to receive free rapid tests.

The Ontario government says test kits are available at stores across Ottawa, including in: Barrhaven, Gloucester, Kanata, Manotick, Metcalfe, Navan, Nepean, North Gower, Osgoode, Richmond, Stittsville and Vanier.

For a list of locations in Ottawa and across eastern Ontario, search the table below or visit the Ontario government's website.

If you are viewing this story on CTV News mobile app, click here for the full list.

COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Tests

If you get a positive rapid antigen test result

The Ontario government says if you test positive using a rapid antigen test, it is highly likely you have COVID-19 and should isolate along with the rest of your household.

If you get a negative rapid antigen test result

If you have COVID‑19 symptoms and your test is negative, the Ontario government says you may still have COVID‑19. You should: