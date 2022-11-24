Here's where you can see Santa Claus in Ottawa this Christmas

Santa Claus has arrived in town to kick off the Christmas season.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at Santa's busy schedule at malls across Ottawa.

BAYSHORE SHOPPING CENTRE

Santa Claus is at Bayshore Shopping Centre until Christmas Eve.

Visit Santa Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To book an appointment to see Santa, click here.

You can break out your Ugly Holiday Sweater for a visit with Santa on Nov. 24, Dec. 1, 8, 15 and 22.

BILLINGS BRIDGE

Santa Claus and Mean Green Santa are back at Billings Bridge Shopping Centre until Dec. 24.

See Santa and Mean Green Santa from Wednesday to Friday – 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The mall recommends making a reservation to visit Santa or the Mean Green Santa. Visit Santa with prepaid reservations at www.holidaystudio.ca.

CARLINGWOOD SHOPPING CENTRE

You can see Santa Claus and Spooky Santa at Carlingwood Shopping Centre this holiday season.

See Santa Claus 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

See Spooky Santa on Tuesday nights at Carlingwood Shopping Centre.

It's walk-in only to see Santa.

HAZELDEAN MALL

Santa Claus is at Hazeldean Mall until Dec. 24.

See Santa Monday to Friday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Dec. 24 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

To book your appointment, visit https://idea3.as.me/HazeldeanMallSantaCompleteOptions

PLACE D'ORLEANS

Santa Claus is back at Place d'Orleans this holiday season.

See Santa Claus Monday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. On Christmas Eve, Santa will be at Place d'Oreans from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A Sensory Santa photo experience will be held on Dec. 4 from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

For more information, visit https://www.placedorleans.com/events/place-d-orleans-santa-is-coming.

ST. LAURENT SHOPPING CENTRE

You can visit Santa Claus at his glittering garden at St. Laurent Shopping Centre until Christmas Eve.

Santa Claus will be at the mall Monday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sundays 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Christmas Eve from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To pre-book your visit, click here.

RIDEAU CENTRE

Santa Claus is at the Rideau Centre in downtown Ottawa until Dec. 24.

Pre-book your visit online for $10 to reserve your spot. Tickets include your visit and up to five professional digital photos.

For more information, click here.

OTTAWA CHRISTMAS MARKET

Santa Claus will be at the Ottawa Christmas Market this holiday season.

Schedule: