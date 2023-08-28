Here's where you can see the Stanley Cup in Ottawa today

Hockey fans will have a chance to see the Stanley Cup in Ottawa today.

It's Las Vegas Golden Knights athletic trainer Mike Muir's day with the Stanley Cup, as the Golden Knights continue to celebrate winning the NHL's biggest prize last season.

As part of the celebrations, Muir will bring the Stanley Cup to Frank Ryan Park on Alpine Avenue today from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The public is invited to attend the celebration, meet Muir and see the Stanley Cup. You can get a photo taken with the Stanley Cup for a cash donation, which will be donated to the Ottawa West Little League.

Muir played baseball in the Frank Ryan Little League.

Parking is available on Stuart Kettles Street and Pinewood Crescent, according to the Ottawa West Little League.

Muir was one of 52 names added to the Stanley Cup when the Golden Knights won in June.

Prior to the public event, Muir held a private backyard party with friends and family.

"It was an easy choice to bring the cup home to Ottawa," he told CTV News Ottawa from the party on Pinewood Crescent, which featured a beloved Ottawa staple.

"I chose a west-end favourite. We went with egg rolls from Golden Palace," he said. "If you've had one, you would know why."

Muir says he remembers the day the Golden Knights won hockey's holy grail.

"From the score, you could tell we were gonna win this thing, but not until that final whistle did it really feel like we won it," he said. "Hugs all over the place, running on the ice. It was an amazing moment."

Muir's mother Frances joined in the private festivities Monday.

"It's just such an honour and I'm very, very proud of him," she said. "I've never actually seen the Stanley Cup up so close. I almost feel like hugging it, but I won't do that!"

The Stanley Cup was in Prescott last Friday, as Ben Hutton spent the day with the cup.

--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Jackie Perez.

52 more names have been added �� #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/QPlIIHTSa8