Here's where you can skate on an outdoor rink in London

Despite the mild temperatures and rainfall, after a little bit of maintenance, the outdoor ice rink at Victoria Park opened Tuesday evening.

A few skaters could be seen enjoying a rainy night on the ice rink — one of two outdoor ice pads maintained by the City of London, the other is the Rotary rink at Covent Garden Market that is expected to open to the public this month.

Weather pending, the outdoor rinks are open daily, the one at Victoria Park, until 10 p.m.

There are several other rinks across the city that are built and managed by neighbourhood volunteers.