Here's where you can visit Santa Claus in Ottawa this holiday season

Santa Claus is coming to town, and you can visit Kris Kringle at shopping centres across Ottawa.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at Santa's busy schedule at Ottawa malls this holiday season.

BAYSHORE SHOPPING CENTRE

Santa's sleigh touches down at Bayshore Shopping Centre on Nov.19.

Appointments are needed to see Santa at Bayshore until Christmas Eve.

COVID-19 safety precautions include mandatory masks for customers and staff, and pictures will be socially distanced.

For more information and to book reservations, visit bayshoreshoppingcentre.com.

BILLINGS BRIDGE

Santa and Mean Green Santa are back at Billings Bridge.

Santa and Mean Green Santa arrive at Billings Bridge on Nov. 13, and will be there until Christmas Eve.

A five-minute reservation to see Santa is $34.95 plus HST, which includes photos. A 10-minute reservation costs $54.95 plus HST

For more information and to make a reservation to see Santa and Mean Green Santa, visit https://holidaystudio.ca/.

CARLINGWOOD SHOPPING CENTRE

Santa Claus and Spooky Santa will visit Carlingwood Shopping Centre this holiday season.

Santa arrives on Nov. 20, while Spooky Santa will visit on Tuesday and Thursday evenings.

Visitors are encouraged to make appointments online, but walk-up visitors will be accommodated.

HAZELDEAN MALL

You can visit Santa Claus at the Hazeldean Mall.

Santa will be at the mall until Christmas Eve.

Reservations are required to visit Santa Claus. A five minute reservation costs $34.95 plus HST, while a 10-minute reservation costs $54.95 plus HST. All reservations include digital photographs.

For more information, visit https://holidaystudio.ca/

PLACE D'ORLEANS

Santa Claus will arrive at Place d'Orleans on Nov. 20.

Santa will be located in the old Le Chateau space until Dec. 24.

You must pre-book a visit with Santa Claus on the Place d'Orleans website.

COVID-19 safety precautions include mandatory masks for Santa and all visitors two years and older.

ST. LAURENT SHOPPING CENTRE

Santa is scheduled to arrive at the St. Laurent Centre on Nov. 18.

An online portal will open next week for people to pre-book appointments to see Santa.

Safety precautions include physical distancing between Santa and visitors, hand sanitizing stations, cleaning of touchpoints between visits and mandatory masks for Santa and visitors.

RIDEAU CENTRE

Santa Claus will arrive at CF Rideau Centre on Nov. 19.

Your family is invited to "enjoy a magical and safe visit with Santa" at the Rideau Centre from Nov. 19 to Dec. 24.

Visits with Santa are by reservation only. The Rideau Centre says a $5 fee will apply to each booking, with fees donated to the Youth Services Bureau.

Santa, elves and customers must wear a protective mask, and all visitors will undergo a COVID-19 self assessment.

For more information and to reserve your spot, visit the Rideau Centre website.