Here's where you'll find Waterloo Region's roaming vaccination buses this week
Two mobile buses will be on the move in Waterloo Region this week, offering first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the community.
It's the third week the buses will be out in the area, with a focus on under-served neighbourhoods and easy-to-access public locations.
As of Tuesday, more than 83 per cent of the eligible population has received at least one dose, while more than 71 per cent of residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated.
No appointments are required to receive a vaccine dose on the buses. Residents are eligible for a second dose 28 days after the first dose was administered.
Here's where to find the vaccine buses this week:
Wednesday, Aug. 4
Conestoga Mall, near Winners
3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
550 King. St. North, Waterloo
Thursday, Aug. 5
Elmira BIA Sidewalk Sale
2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
28 Arthur St. South, Elmira
Saturday, Aug. 7
Fairview Mall, at the bus terminal
1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
2960 Kingsway Dr., Kitchener
