Here's where you'll still need to wear a mask on Monday

A pedestrian wears a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Ontario is lifting masking requirements in most settings on Monday March 21, but there are still a few places face coverings will continued to be required until April 27.

Mask requirements will stay in place in the following settings until April 27:

Businesses and organizations may choose to continue to require masks. For example, THEMUSEUM in Kitchener plans to keep its mask mandate in place until at least March 27 when its Rolling Stones exhibit closes, at which point the policy will be revaluated.

