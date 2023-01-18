Here's where Zellers will be opening stores in the Ottawa area

Zellers is making a comeback this spring, and there are plans to open two stores in Ottawa and one in Gatineau.

The Hudson's Bay Company is relaunching the discount retailer a decade after the company shuttered most of its locations.

Zellers announced the first 25 locations for "Zellers store experiences" located within Hudson's Bay stores across Canada on Wednesday.

The locations include the Hudson's Bay locations in the Rideau Centre and the St. Laurent Centre in Ottawa, and at the Les Promenades Gatineau on Maloney Boulevard.

A Zellers store will also open in the Bay at the Cataraqui Town Centre in Kingston.

The Zellers experience stores within Hudson's Bay will be between 8,000 and 10,000 sq. ft., depending on the location.

"Customers will be greeted with a thoughtful selection of design-led products across home decor, toys, baby, apparel and pets, housed within Zellers’ signature red and white that will guide customers along in their retail journey," Zellers said in a statement.

"To stay in the loop, beginning today shoppers can sign up for updates on Zellers.ca –the future home of Zellers’ fully integrated e-commerce platform."

ZELLERS CLOSED IN 2013

U.S. department store chain Target acquired the leaseholds for the majority of Zellers locations throughout Canada from the Hudson's Bay Company in 2011. The majority of the Zellers locations were converted into Target, with HBC keeping 64 locations.

In 2012, Hudson's Bay Company decided that keeping the retailer was not financially viable, and Zellers closed most of the Canadian locations in 2013.

Target decided to close all its stores in Canada in 2015.

A Zellers in Bells Corners closed in January 2020.

With files from The Canadian Press and CTV News Toronto's Abby O'Brien