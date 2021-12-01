Here's which Ottawa schools are hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics for kids this week

Efforts to vaccinate children aged five to 11 are ramping up this week in Ottawa.

Appointments for vaccines opened on the provincial portal last week, and more than 8,400 children between the ages of five and 11 were vaccinated this past weekend.

In addition to community clinics, booked through the provincial portal, Ottawa Public Health is holding rotating pop-up clinics after school hours at 73 different schools between Dec. 2 and Dec. 23.

Clinics on school days will be held in the afternoon, but there are also clinics that begin in the morning on weekends at some schools.

OPH says after-hours school vaccinations clinics are open to anyone born in 2016 or earlier who lives in a neighbourhood near the school. They do not need to be students at that school.

Drop-in appointments are available on a first come first served basis during clinic hours. If the clinic is very busy, appointment cards may be given with a return time. A parent or guardian's consent is required for children ages five to 11.

Here are the after school clinics that will be available in Ottawa this week:

December 2, 2021

Dr. F.J. McDonald Catholic School, 2860 Ahearn Ave.

3:30 p.m. to 7:25 p.m.

École élémentaire catholique Marius-Barbeau, 1345 Notting Hill Ave.

3 p.m. to 7:25 p.m.

December 3, 2021

École élémentaire catholique Montfort, 350 Den Haag Dr.

3:15 p.m.to 7:25 p.m.

W. E. Gowling Public School, 250 Anna Ave.

3 p.m.to 7:25 p.m.

December 4, 2021

Charles H Hulse Public School, 2605 Alta Vista Dr.

10 a.m. to 3:25 p.m.

École élémentaire publique Mauril-Belanger, 307 Montgomery St.

10 a.m. to 3:25 p.m.

December 5, 2021

Regina St. Alternative School, 2599 Regina St.

10 a.m. to 3:25 p.m.

Queen Elizabeth Public School, 689 St Laurent Blvd.

10 a.m. to 3:25 p.m.

December 6, 2021

Carleton Heights, 1660 Prince of Wales Dr.

4 p.m.to 7:25 p.m.

Heritage Public School, 1375 Colonial Rd.

3 p.m.to 7:25p.m.

December 7, 2021

Connaught Public School. 1149 Gladstone Ave.

3:30 p.m.to 7:25p.m.

Kars on the Rideau Public School, 6680 Dorack Dr., Kars

3 p.m.to 7:25 p.m.

Robert Bateman Public School, 1250 Blohm Dr.

3:30 p.m.to 7:25 p.m.

St Luke Catholic Elementary School, 2485 Dwight Cres.

3:30 p.m.to 7:25 p.m.

Centre éducatif Séraphin-Marion, 2147 Loyola Ave.