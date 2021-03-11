A day after the province announced the launch of a pharmacy COVID-19 vaccine program for people in their early 60s, a number of people have reported being turned away due to confusion about who is eligible.

A number of customers who showed up for appointments at Toronto pharmacies Thursday morning told CP24 that they were turned away after being told they were ineligible, even though they are currently 64.

Some were told that because they are turning 65 this year, they are in eligible.

The provincial government said yesterday that those born between 1957 and 1961 would be eligible.

Health Minister Christine Elliott’s office clarified Thursday that people are eligible if they are 60 to 64 years old as of the day of vaccination or, if they will be, or have been 60 to 64 in 2021.

That means those who are turning 60 or 65 this year are also eligible.

The pharmacy vaccinations take advantage of Ontario's newly acquired supply of AstraZeneca vaccine, which is being given to those under 65 due to limited data about its efficacy in older people.

The shots are being distributed through 325 pharmacies in Toronto, Windsor-Essex, and the Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington public health unit.

Doctors’ offices in Peel Region and other areas are also being given thousands of shots to administer over the next month.