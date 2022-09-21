Here's who is running for Western Quebec ridings in the Quebec election
Voters in Quebec head to the polls Oct. 3 to vote in the provincial election campaign.
In western Quebec, there are five main ridings: Chapleau, Gatineau, Hull, Papineau and Pontiac.
Here is what you need to know about these ridings.
CHAPLEAU
- Population: 73,950
- Land area: 36.02 sq. km
- Population Density: 2,053.03 people per sq. km
- Number of electors: 53,603
Candidates
- Marisa Gutierrez - Parti québécois
- Matthieu Kadri - Parti conservateur du Québec - Équipe Éric Duhaime
- Sabrina Labrecque-Boivin - Québec solidaire
- Mathieu Lévesque - Coalition avenir Québec - L'équipe François Legault (Incumbent)
- Anne-Marie Meunier - Climat Québec
- Assumpta Ndengeyingoma - Parti libéral du Québec/Quebec Liberal Party
- Pierre Soublière - Parti marxiste-léniniste du Québec
GATINEAU
- Population: 77,455
- Land area: 15,564.95 sq. km
- Population density: 4.98 people per sq. km
- Number of electors: 62,462
Candidates
- Laura Avalos - Québec solidaire
- Robert Bussière - Coalition avenir Québec - L'équipe François Legault (Incumbent)
- Raphaël Déry - Parti québécois
- Robert Dupuis - Démocratie directe
- Caryl Green - Parti libéral du Québec/Quebec Liberal Party
- Joëlle Jammal- Parti conservateur du Québec - Équipe Éric Duhaime
- Danilo Velasquez - Parti canadien du Québec / Canadian Party of Québec
HULL
- Population: 79,845
- Land area: 49.81 sq. km
- Population density: 1,602.99 people per sq. km
- Number of electors: 55,209
Candidates
- Lise Couture - Parti conservateur du Québec - Équipe Éric Duhaim
- Maryse Gaudreault - Parti libéral du Québec/Quebec Liberal Party (Incumbent)
- Rachid Jemmah - Parti vert du Québec/Green Party of Québec
- Camille Pellerin-Forget - Parti québécois
- Mathieu Perron-Dufour - Québec solidaire
- Suzanne Tremblay - Coalition avenir Québec - L'équipe François Legault
PAPINEAU
- Population: 77,985
- Land area: 3,594.70 sq. km
- Population density: 21.69 people per sq. km
- Number of electors: 63,441
Candidates
- Melissa Arbour - Parti vert du Québec/Green Party of Québec
- Cédric Brazeau - Démocratie directe
- Marc Carrière - Parti conservateur du Québec - Équipe Éric Duhaime
- Audrey-Ann Chicoine - Parti québécois
- Mathieu Lacombe - Coalition avenir Québec - L'équipe François Legault (Incumbent)
- Marie-Claude Latourelle - Québec solidaire
- Wittlyn Kate Semervil - Parti libéral du Québec/Quebec Liberal Party
PONTIAC
- Population : 73,360
- Land area: 14,459.88 sq. km
- Population density: 5.07 people per sq. km
- Number of electors: 53,371
Candidates
- Corinne Canuel-Jolicoeur - Coalition avenir Québec - L'équipe François Legault
- Pierre Cyr - Parti vert du Québec/Green Party of Québec
- André Fortin - Parti libéral du Québec/Quebec Liberal Party (Incumbent)
- Jolaine Paradis-Châteauneuf - Parti québécois
- Mike Owen Sebagenzi - Québec solidaire
- William Twolan - Parti canadien du Québec / Canadian Party of Québec
- Terrence Watters - Parti conservateur du Québec - Équipe Éric Duhaime