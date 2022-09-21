Here's who is running for Western Quebec ridings in the Quebec election

Voters in Quebec head to the polls Oct. 3 to vote in the provincial election campaign.

In western Quebec, there are five main ridings: Chapleau, Gatineau, Hull, Papineau and Pontiac.

Here is what you need to know about these ridings.

CHAPLEAU

Population: 73,950

Land area: 36.02 sq. km

Population Density: 2,053.03 people per sq. km

Number of electors: 53,603

Candidates

Marisa Gutierrez - Parti québécois

Matthieu Kadri - Parti conservateur du Québec - Équipe Éric Duhaime

Sabrina Labrecque-Boivin - Québec solidaire

Mathieu Lévesque - Coalition avenir Québec - L'équipe François Legault (Incumbent)

Anne-Marie Meunier - Climat Québec

Assumpta Ndengeyingoma - Parti libéral du Québec/Quebec Liberal Party

Pierre Soublière - Parti marxiste-léniniste du Québec

GATINEAU

Population: 77,455

Land area: 15,564.95 sq. km

Population density: 4.98 people per sq. km

Number of electors: 62,462

Candidates

Laura Avalos - Québec solidaire

Robert Bussière - Coalition avenir Québec - L'équipe François Legault (Incumbent)

Raphaël Déry - Parti québécois

Robert Dupuis - Démocratie directe

Caryl Green - Parti libéral du Québec/Quebec Liberal Party

Joëlle Jammal- Parti conservateur du Québec - Équipe Éric Duhaime

Danilo Velasquez - Parti canadien du Québec / Canadian Party of Québec

HULL

Population: 79,845

Land area: 49.81 sq. km

Population density: 1,602.99 people per sq. km

Number of electors: 55,209

Candidates

Lise Couture - Parti conservateur du Québec - Équipe Éric Duhaim

Maryse Gaudreault - Parti libéral du Québec/Quebec Liberal Party (Incumbent)

Rachid Jemmah - Parti vert du Québec/Green Party of Québec

Camille Pellerin-Forget - Parti québécois

Mathieu Perron-Dufour - Québec solidaire

Suzanne Tremblay - Coalition avenir Québec - L'équipe François Legault

PAPINEAU

Population: 77,985

Land area: 3,594.70 sq. km

Population density: 21.69 people per sq. km

Number of electors: 63,441

Candidates

Melissa Arbour - Parti vert du Québec/Green Party of Québec

Cédric Brazeau - Démocratie directe

Marc Carrière - Parti conservateur du Québec - Équipe Éric Duhaime

Audrey-Ann Chicoine - Parti québécois

Mathieu Lacombe - Coalition avenir Québec - L'équipe François Legault (Incumbent)

Marie-Claude Latourelle - Québec solidaire

Wittlyn Kate Semervil - Parti libéral du Québec/Quebec Liberal Party

PONTIAC

Population : 73,360

Land area: 14,459.88 sq. km

Population density: 5.07 people per sq. km

Number of electors: 53,371

Candidates