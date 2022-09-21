iHeartRadio

Here's who is running for Western Quebec ridings in the Quebec election


Elections Quebec

Voters in Quebec head to the polls Oct. 3 to vote in the provincial election campaign.

In western Quebec, there are five main ridings: Chapleau, Gatineau, Hull, Papineau and Pontiac.

Here is what you need to know about these ridings.

CHAPLEAU

  • Population: 73,950
  • Land area: 36.02 sq. km
  • Population Density: 2,053.03 people per sq. km
  • Number of electors: 53,603

Candidates

  • Marisa Gutierrez - Parti québécois
  • Matthieu Kadri - Parti conservateur du Québec - Équipe Éric Duhaime
  • Sabrina Labrecque-Boivin - Québec solidaire
  • Mathieu Lévesque - Coalition avenir Québec - L'équipe François Legault (Incumbent)
  • Anne-Marie Meunier - Climat Québec
  • Assumpta Ndengeyingoma - Parti libéral du Québec/Quebec Liberal Party
  • Pierre Soublière - Parti marxiste-léniniste du Québec

GATINEAU

  • Population: 77,455
  • Land area: 15,564.95 sq. km
  • Population density: 4.98 people per sq. km
  • Number of electors: 62,462

Candidates

  • Laura Avalos - Québec solidaire
  • Robert Bussière - Coalition avenir Québec - L'équipe François Legault (Incumbent)
  • Raphaël Déry - Parti québécois
  • Robert Dupuis - Démocratie directe
  • Caryl Green - Parti libéral du Québec/Quebec Liberal Party
  • Joëlle Jammal- Parti conservateur du Québec - Équipe Éric Duhaime
  • Danilo Velasquez - Parti canadien du Québec / Canadian Party of Québec

HULL

  • Population: 79,845
  • Land area: 49.81 sq. km
  • Population density: 1,602.99 people per sq. km
  • Number of electors: 55,209

Candidates

  • Lise Couture - Parti conservateur du Québec - Équipe Éric Duhaim
  • Maryse Gaudreault - Parti libéral du Québec/Quebec Liberal Party (Incumbent)
  • Rachid Jemmah - Parti vert du Québec/Green Party of Québec
  • Camille Pellerin-Forget - Parti québécois
  • Mathieu Perron-Dufour - Québec solidaire
  • Suzanne Tremblay - Coalition avenir Québec - L'équipe François Legault

PAPINEAU

  • Population: 77,985
  • Land area: 3,594.70 sq. km
  • Population density: 21.69 people per sq. km
  • Number of electors: 63,441

Candidates

  • Melissa Arbour - Parti vert du Québec/Green Party of Québec
  • Cédric Brazeau - Démocratie directe
  • Marc Carrière - Parti conservateur du Québec - Équipe Éric Duhaime
  • Audrey-Ann Chicoine - Parti québécois
  • Mathieu Lacombe - Coalition avenir Québec - L'équipe François Legault (Incumbent)
  • Marie-Claude Latourelle - Québec solidaire
  • Wittlyn Kate Semervil - Parti libéral du Québec/Quebec Liberal Party

PONTIAC

  • Population : 73,360
  • Land area: 14,459.88 sq. km
  • Population density: 5.07 people per sq. km
  • Number of electors: 53,371

Candidates

  • Corinne Canuel-Jolicoeur - Coalition avenir Québec - L'équipe François Legault
  • Pierre Cyr - Parti vert du Québec/Green Party of Québec
  • André Fortin - Parti libéral du Québec/Quebec Liberal Party (Incumbent)
  • Jolaine Paradis-Châteauneuf - Parti québécois
  • Mike Owen Sebagenzi - Québec solidaire
  • William Twolan - Parti canadien du Québec / Canadian Party of Québec
  • Terrence Watters - Parti conservateur du Québec - Équipe Éric Duhaime
