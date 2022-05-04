Here's who is running locally in the provincial election
Wednesday marks day one of the provincial election campaign.
Healthcare was ranked the number one issue on the minds of Ontarians as provincial election candidates launch into their first official day of campaigning, according to a new poll.
The Nanos Research survey of 500 adults was commissioned on behalf of CTV News and CP24.
It found 27 per cent of respondents deemed healthcare as the number one issue guiding their ballot.
Following healthcare, 12 per cent of those polled registered the cost of living and inflation as their top concerns.
Meanwhile, 11 per cent of respondents said their number one issue was housing and 10 per cent said they were most concerned about the economy and jobs.
When it comes to the environment, eight per cent of people polled said it was their top issue, followed by education and debt/the deficit, which each respectively received 5 per cent.
The poll was conducted between April 28 and May 2. Respondents were randomly contacted via cell phone and landline. Results are considered accurate within 4.4 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.
— With files from CTV News Toronto
London North Centre
*Denotes incumbent
Progressive Conservative - Jerry Pribil
Liberal - Kate Graham
NDP* - Terrence Kernaghan
Green - Caryl Dyck
Ontario Party - Daryl Grant
London West
*Denotes incumbent
Progressive Conservative - Paul Paolatto
Liberal - Vanessa Lalonde
NDP* - Peggy Sattler
Green - Colleen McCauley
Ontario Party - Cynthia Workman
New Blue Party - Kris Hunt
London Fanshawe
*Denotes incumbent
Progressive Conservative - Jane Kovarikova
Liberal - Zeba Hashmi
NDP* - Teresa Armstrong
Green - Zaxk Ramsey
Elgin-Middlesex-London
*Denotes incumbent
Progressive Conservative* (Jeff Yurek) - Rob Flack
Liberal - Heather Jackson
NDP - Andy Kroeker
Green - Amanda Stark
Ontario Party - Brigitte Belton
New Blue Party - Matt Millar
Lambton-Kent-Middlesex
*Denotes incumbent
Progressive Conservative* - Monte McNaughton
Liberal -
NDP - Vanessa Benoit
Green - Wanda Dickey
Ontario Party -
New Blue Party - David Barnwell
Oxford
*Denotes incumbent
Progressive Conservative* - Ernie Hardeman
Liberal - Mary Holmes
NDP - Lindsay Wilson
Green - Cheryle Baker
Ontario Party - Karl Toews
New Blue Party - Connie Oldenburger
Perth-Wellington
*Denotes incumbent
Progressive Conservative* (Randy Pettapiece) - Matthew Rae
Liberal -
NDP - Jo-Dee Burbach
Green - Laura Bisutti
Ontario Party - Sandy William Macgregor
New Blue Party - Bob Hosken
Huron-Bruce
*Denotes incumbent
Progressive Conservative* - Lisa Thompson
Liberal - Shelly Blackmore
NDP - Laurie Hazzard
Green - Matthew Van Ankum
New Blue Party - Matt Kennedy