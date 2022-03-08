Here's who's headlining Ottawa Bluesfest this summer

It’s a day Ottawa music fans have long been waiting for: the Bluesfest 2022 lineup is here.

Rage Against the Machine, Alanis Morissette, Jack Johnson and Sarah McLachlan are among the headliners for the festival’s return to LeBreton Flats for the first time in three summers.

"We’re happy to finally be able to roll out a fantastic lineup of live acts that will reward the collective patience of so many music fans," Bluesfest executive director Mark Monahan said in a news release. "To show our appreciation for that patience and support, we intend to stage one of our best fests ever."

Rage Against the Machine had been scheduled to headline the 2020 and 2021 editions of the festival before they were cancelled because of COVID-19. They play on Friday, July 15.

Ottawa native Morissette is scheduled to play on Sunday, July 10.

Other headliners include Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Marshmello, Alexisonfire and The National.

The festival will run July 7 to 17. Tickets go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m., a one-day pre-sale. General sale begins Friday at 10 a.m.

Monahan told CTV News at Noon that passes bought for the 2020 festival will be good this year, adding about half of passholders held onto those tickets.

"I think they've got a good deal," he said.

Organizers are branding this edition of Bluesfest a ‘historic comeback.’ An abbreviated Bluesfest was held last fall at Lansdowne Park, but this is the festival’s first time at its usual LeBreton Flats home since the summer before the pandemic.

"This year’s festival will launch a new beginning for the live music industry in Ottawa," Monahan said. "We’re hoping to re-establish a sense of normalcy."

Here is the full Ottawa Bluesfest 2022 lineup. Headliners are bolded.

Thursday, July 7: Alanna Sterling, Alessia Cara, Angelique Francis Band, Bombino, Dean Lewis, Jessia, JoJo Worthington, Ocean Alley, Sarah McLachlan, Vanessa Collier

Friday, July 8: Amanda Lowe, Jack Johnson, Jeremy Dutcher, Lia, Mack & Ben, Tami Neilson, Tash Sultana, The New Pornographers, The Texas Horns

Saturday, July 9: Anders Drerup Band, Anthony Geraci Band, Colin James, Emilie Steele & The Deal, Femi Kuti & The Positive Force, Gavin McLeod, Luke Combs, The Revivalists

Sunday, July 10: Alanis Morissette, Étoile Noire, Garbage, Josephine Leone, MacKenzie Porter, Murray Kinsley & Wicked Grin, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Renée Landry, Sophia Radisch, Sue Foley

Tuesday, July 12: Crown Lands, Emma Armstrong ft. A Short Walk To Pluto, Frase, Jontavious Willis, Lyle Odjick & The Northern Steam, Marshmello, Michael Franti & Spearhead, SAINt JHN, Three Days Grace

Wednesday, July 13: Alexisonfire, Charlie Cunningham, Chicano Batman, JP Saxe, Mia Kelly, Millencolin, Mischa, Nikki Hill,Raul Midón, Sum 41, Vicki Brittle

Thursday, July 14: Braden Foulkes, Crash Test Dummies, Gentlemen Of The Woods, Janette King, Lucy Dacus, Luke Bryan, Matthew Chaffey, Sacha, The Tea Party, Wide Mouth Mason

Friday, July 15: Jessica Pearson & The East Wind, Ludic (First Up w/ RBCxMusic), Milky Chance, Okies, Rage Against The Machine, Run The Jewels, Tal Wilkenfeld, The Commotions, The Day Dreamers

Saturday, July 16: Big Zee, cleopatrick, Cooper Brothers Southern Rock All-Star Revue, Crystal Shawanda, Grandson, Lia Kloud, Slack Bridges, TLC, Sly High

Sunday, July 17: Aysanabee, Bonnie Doon, Jon Rivera, OK Naledi, The Beaches, The National

You can visit this page to get tickets, and the Bluesfest website for more information.

��The @RBC BLUESFEST 2022 LINEUP IS HERE!��

Whether you transferred your tickets from 2020, purchased your passes in 2021, or just gearing up to celebrate with us at #RBCBluesfest2022, thanks for your support! We can’t wait to see you this summer �� https://t.co/cUWwuQABcE pic.twitter.com/UfiKCAxJ1A