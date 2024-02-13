Here's who's in and out as the Riders begin CFL free agency

Feb. 13 has been a busy day not just for the Roughriders organization, but for Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Jeremy O’Day as well.

When the Riders re-signed O’Day to a two year deal despite missing the playoffs in back-to-back seasons, the spotlight was firmly on what O’Day would do to change the culture.

Back in November, O’Day hired Argos defensive coordinator Corey Mace to be the new head coach – which marked the first major step.

Free agency is the other major building block.

A.J Ouellette

Last season, the power back recorded his best season in the CFL, running for more than a thousand yards and eight touchdowns with the Toronto Argonauts.

The Riders haven’t had a running back crack the 1,000 yard mark on the ground since William Powell in 2019.

Ouellette added 16 catches for 163 yards and two more scores in 2023.

He joins a running back group that includes recently re-signed Frankie Hickson, and new to the CFL Jerrion Ealy, who signed with the Green and White on Dec. 14, 2023.

Ouellette’s signing marks the end of Jamal Morrow’s career as a Rider.

Through 16 games last season, Morrow ran for 907 yards and four touchdowns. He did add 36 catches for 349 yards and a touchdown.

Ouellette is making his way to Saskatchewan and is set to make his first appearance as a member of the Green and White on Wednesday.

Jermarcus Hardrick

The Riders also made a big splash with the signing of Jermarcus Hardrick to a two year deal.

Hardrick was the top offensive lineman on the CFL free agent market.

Last season, Hardrick was the West Division nominee for Most Outstanding Lineman, losing to the eventual winner Dejon Allen from the Toronto Argonauts.

The 33-year-old has played with the Blue Bombers since 2016, before that he was with the Riders in 2015 starting in eight games.

The Riders offensive line has been under the microscope the past two seasons.

In 2022, the Riders gave up the most quarterback sacks in the league with 77.

Last season was a little better, giving up 54 sacks. However, the Green and White still ranked third worst in the league.

Jalon Edwards-Cooper

The Riders also announced they’ve added depth to their secondary – signing 26-year-old defensive back Jalon Edwards-Cooper.

Last season, Edwards-Cooper played wide side corner for the Lions, picking up 36 tackles, an interception and a forced fumble in 14 games.

He also scored a touchdown on a blocked field goal.

Edwards-Cooper joins a secondary group featuring Rolan Milligan, Amari Henderson, Deontai Williams and C.J. Reavis who is expected to play the strong side linebacker spot full time after the release of Derrick Moncrief.

Jameer Thurman

The man in the middle of the Riders defence appears to be Jameer Thurman.

The former Tiger-Cat and Stampeder linebacker has signed a one year deal with Saskatchewan.

Thurman had his best season in 2023, recording 98 tackles, five quarterback sacks, two interceptions and two forced fumbles.

Larry Dean has served as the Riders’ middle linebacker for the past two seasons.

Dean was the Riders nominee for Most Outstanding Player and Most Outstanding Defensive Player.

Dean, who is 35 years old, had five more tackles than the 29-year-old Thurman last year. However, Thurman had three more quarterback sacks.

Malik Carney

A further addition to the Riders’ defensive line was made in Malik Carney. The 28-year-old from Virginia comes to Saskatchewan from the Hamilton Tiger Cats.

In 2023, the six foot three inches tall lineman set a career high in tackles, recording 52, while adding five sacks, one interception and one forced fumble.

He also recorded one knockdown and four tackles for a loss.

Over his 41 games, Carney registered 81 career tackles, five special teams tackles, 13 sacks, one interception and two forced fumbles.

Justin and Jordan Herdman-Reed

Twins Justin Herdman-Reed and Justin Herdman-Reed have been reunited after the Riders extended Justin’s contract and signed Jordan.

Both national linebackers, Justin initially signed with the Riders in 2021. He played 38 games with the Green and White, notching 25 tackles over three seasons.

He was selected by the Toronto Argonauts in the seventh round of the 2017 Draft. In his 40 games with the Argos, he registered 43 defensive tackles, 26 special teams tackles, two sacks, and two forced fumbles.

Jordan returned to the Riders after spending the last season with the Calgary Stampeders, where he suited up for 16 teams and made 10 tackles.

He spent two seasons with the Green and White from 2021 to 2022, where he played 17 games and made six special teams tackles.

Subtractions

According to the CFL, wide receiver Tevin Jones has been acquired by the Montreal Alouettes.

The 31-year-old from Mississippi spent the past two seasons with the Green and White, racking up 882 yards from 65 receptions last season and three touchdowns.

In total, Jones recorded a total of 1,147 yards from 85 receptions and six touchdowns during his time in Saskatchewan.

Also leaving Saskatchewan is four season veteran of the Riders’ defensive line, Micah Teitz.

The linebacker from Calgary is returning to his hometown as he moves to the Stampeders.

During his time in the Green and white, he recorded 127 defensive tackles, 31 special teams tackles and three sacks.

Teitz played in 59 games from 2018 to 2023.

-- Check back here to follow the Saskatchewan Roughriders' latest announcements from the start of this year’s free agency period.