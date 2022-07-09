Here's who's playing Ottawa Bluesfest tonight

Country star Luke Combs will take the stage at Ottawa Bluesfest tonight for a sold-out show.

Combs, 32, is a two-time Grammy Award nominee and a six-time Country Music Association Award winner. He won the CMA's 2021 Entertainer of the Year award.

Saturday is the only Bluesfest day for which general admission tickets are sold out, according to the festival's website.

Tickets remain available for other days with high-profile headliners, including Alanis Morissette on Sunday night and Rage Against the Machine on Friday, July 15.

Here's the full lineup for Bluesfest for Saturday night:

RBC Stage

Anders Drerup Band - 6 p.m.

The Revivalists - 7:30 p.m.

Luke Combs - 9:30 p.m.

SiriusXM Stage

Kellie Loder - 6 p.m.

Anthony Geraci - 7:30 p.m.

Femi Kuti & The Positive Force - 9 p.m.

River Stage

Gavin McLeod - 6:30 p.m.

Group Project - 8 p.m.

Colin James - 9:30 p.m.

Accora Village Spin Stage

DJ Balu - 6 p.m.