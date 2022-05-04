iHeartRadio

Here's who's running in the provincial election in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent

A voting sign is seen at a Toronto polling station on Oct. 21, 2019. (CTV News Toronto / Ron Dhaliwal)

As the provincial election campaign kicks off, here’s a look at the candidates in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

Chatham-Kent-Leamington:

  • Progressive Conservatives - Trevor Jones
  • Liberal - no candidate
  • NDP - Brock McGregor
  • Ontario Party - Rick Nicholls (incumbent)
  • None of the Above Party - Bryce Giroux

Windsor-West:

  • Progressive Conservatives - John Leontowicz
  • Liberal - Linda McCurdy
  • NDP - Lisa Gretzky (incumbent)
  • Green - Krysta Glovasky-Ridsdale
  • Ontario Party - Jeremy Palko
  • None of the Above Party - no candidate

Windsor-Tecumseh:

  • Progressive Conservatives - Andrew Dowie
  • Liberal - Gary Kaschak
  • NDP - Gemma Grey-Hall
  • Ontario Party - no candidate
  • None of the Above Party - no candidate

Essex:

  • Progressive Conservatives - Anthony Leardi
  • Liberal - Manpreet Brar
  • NDP - Ron LeClair
  • Ontario Party - Frank Causarano
  • None of the Above Party - Kevin Linfield
  • New Blue Party - Danielle Sylvester

Election day is set for Thursday, June 2.

