Here’s who was elected in Waterloo Region and surrounding area

Voters in southwestern Ontario haven't changed the political map too drastically, but have sent some new faces to Queen's Park, including the province's only Independent MPP-elect.

In the heart of Waterloo region, the story was staying the course, as New Democratic Party MPP Catherine Fife was re-elected for a fourth term in Waterloo.

"Really humbled by the support of Waterloo,” Fife told CTV News on Thursday night following her win. “Every time I put my name forward, they say, 'keep fighting.' I'm happy to answer the call!”

In the neighboring riding of Kitchener Centre, the NDP’s Laura Mae Lindo was re-elected for a second term.

"It is humbling. I think that's the word for me today,” Lindo said. “It's humbling to know that the people of Kitchener Centre want me to keep doing the work.”

Kitchener South-Hespeler elected a new face from a familiar party. Jess Dixon will hold the riding for the Progressive Conservatives.

She takes the reins from fellow PC Amy Fee, who announced she would not seek re-election in August.

Kitchener-Conestoga will also stay blue, with Mike Harris Jr. re-elected for a second term as MPP for the riding.

Cambridge becomes a PC riding again, electing Brian Riddell.

"I'm going to do my best job possible for them and I look forward to a very positive four years,” Riddell told CTV News.

NO SEATS FOR NEW BLUE

Cambridge was previously represented by Belinda Karahalios of the New Blue Party of Ontario.

"I feel very energized, which people may not expect me to say,” Karahalios told CTV News. “Of course I'm disappointed in the results, but we've done so much."

Her husband and party co-founder, Jim Karahalios came in fifth in Kitchener-Conestoga.

The party won no seats but Jim said they’re proud to have run a full slate of candidates and to have received as many votes as they did.

“Across Ontario today over 100,000 voters said they're tired of the establishment parties, and they're with the New Blue Party of Ontario, and this is a good step one for us to keep moving forward.”

GUELPH STAYS GREEN

Guelph remains Green with leader Mike Schreiner re-elected for a second term.

Schreiner remains the province’s only Green MPP, despite hopes the party could have gained a second seat in the legislature on Thursday night.

“To all of our candidates across the province… thank you for sharing our vision and increasing our vote total," Schreiner said.

INDEPENDENT ELECTED IN HALDIMAND-NORFOLK

Perhaps the biggest wave of change was seen on the shores of Lake Erie in the riding of Haldimand-Norfolk.

Independent Bobbi Ann Brady defeated PC candidate and Haldimand mayor, Ken Hewitt, becoming the province's only Independent MPP-elect.

Meanwhile, Perth-Wellington stays PC with new MPP-elect Matthew Rae, while familiar PC faces are also returning to Brantford-Brant with Will Bouma and Wellington-Halton Hills with Ted Arnott.