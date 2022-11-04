Here's who will be taking the stage during the Grey Cup Halftime Show

CFL fans can expect to see Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line, Jordan Davis and Josh Ross perform at this year’s Grey Cup Halftime Show.

The announcement was made on CTV’s Etalk on Friday.

Jordan Davis said he can’t wait to soak in the energy of the Grey Cup.

“Canadian music fans are some of the best in the world. Playing for them, especially with Tyler and Josh, will make for an incredibly special night that I’ll never forget,” he said in a press release.

Tyler Hubbard, one half of Florida Georgia Line, will be debuting his solo album on Jan. 27, 2023. He said he loves playing in Canada because the fans always bring great energy.

“Performing my music for the country music fans and for the passionate football fans is going to be quite an experience! I’m really looking forward to being a part of this iconic event,” he said in the release.

Florida Georgia Line have 19 number one singles on country radio, including “Cruise” and “Meant to Be.”

Ontario’s Josh Ross said his performance will be the realization of two of his childhood dreams.

“Growing up, football was everything, and like so many young Canadians, the Grey Cup was the goal. Injuries led me on a different path, and now, music is my greatest passion and the stage is where I’m living my dreams,” he said in the release.

The trio will take the stage during halftime at the 109th Grey Cup at Mosaic Stadium on Nov. 20.

The championship game and the halftime show will be broadcast on TSN and RDS.