Here's why B.C. might see a more severe flu season this year: doctor

After two years with almost no flu season, B.C. physicians are warning there could be a spike in cases this fall and winter.

Dr. Rhonda Low, a family physician in Vancouver, told CTV Morning Live this week the potential rise in both COVID-19 cases and the flu has health officials concerned.

"There are a couple reasons why we might see a more severe flu season this year," Low said.

"We were more isolated these past two pandemic years so there's less flu in the community so that meant decreased population immunity against the flu. And now, with the safety measures relaxed, the masks are off, it means everyone is more vulnerable to those circulating respiratory viruses."

Low said the southern hemisphere is also giving a bit of insight into what kind of flu season communities in the northern hemisphere could be in for this year.

"The recent winter in Australia and New Zealand saw their most severe flu season in five years," she said. "We know that what happens in the southern hemisphere often foreshadows what will happen to us in the northern hemisphere."

Locally, the flu season tends to start around November and peak in January and February, Low said.

"We're being a little bit concerned about it. Talk of the flu has been overshadowed by COVID in recent years, but the flu does routinely kill a few thousand people across Canada every year, so to reduce the risk of death, especially for the vulnerable, we're really emphasizing that folks get that flu vaccine," she said.

Flu vaccines have already been offered to some vulnerable British Columbians, like residents of long-term care homes, but the shot will be available to the general public starting next week. Those getting their COVID-19 bivalent booster may be offered a flu shot at the same time.

Health officials are also gearing up for the impact a significant flu season could have on resources. For example, projections based on a possible "high" flu season, could see a peak of up to 1,200 additional patients requiring hospitalizations over the coming months.

Besides getting updated vaccinations, Low said there are other measures individuals can take to protect themselves.

"We can still protect ourselves, you can still wear a mask, but also be aware of your indoor environment, especially the ventilation," she said.