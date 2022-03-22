Here's why Edmonton's water currently smells like it came from a swimming pool

While Edmonton's water may currently taste and smell off, it is still safe to drink and bathe in, according to EPCOR.

The company says spring run-off flowing into the North Saskatchewan River is to blame for the change in odour and taste.

"As snow melts and flows into the river, it brings with it organic matter, which can affect the taste and odour of drinking water. We continue to closely monitor water chemistry and adjust our treatment processes accordingly," spokesperson Laura Ehrkamp told CTV News Edmonton in an email Tuesday morning.

There are more than 300 parameters EPCOR tests and adjusts for, she added.

Spring runoff occurs naturally each year. You may notice a change to smell & taste when this happens. Our water treatment team monitors & treats the water 24/7 to ensure Edmontonians have safe, reliable and high quality drinking water. Learn more: https://t.co/N9XxfIZD1l #yeg pic.twitter.com/L78j0GA8qT

"Any taste or odour changes are temporary and not harmful to health; however, they can influence the aesthetic quality of treated drinking water."

EPCOR recommended anyone bothered by the change in taste and smell to:

Add lemon or lemon juice to their drinking water and refrigerate until cold; or

Use a store-bought carbon filter to absorb odour.

