Here’s why Saskatchewan’s lighthouse is on an Airbnb wish-list

Two hours northwest of Saskatoon lies a unique attraction that has been named a popular destination, according to Airbnb Canada.

The short-term rental website said a cabin, just steps from the only lighthouse in Saskatchewan, was one of the ‘most wish-listed lighthouses’ in the country.

The rental belongs to Megan Hewison who said it's booked a lot of the time as people want to see the lighthouse.

“It's pretty cool, and it does attract a lot of people,” she told CTV News.

“It's essentially in my front yard. There's nothing between me and the lighthouse other than a gravel road.”

The lighthouse, which is set on Pirot Hill overlooking both Jackfish Lake and Murray Lake, was the brainchild of former mayor Tom Archdekin, according to a Western People magazine article from November 1997.

It was built as a tourist attraction for the new village in the late 1980s. It stands 11 metres high and 569 metres above sea level, according to Tourism Saskatchewan.

Three-quarters of the $28,000 it took to build the lighthouse came from the Saskatchewan Community Tourism Assistance program. Cochin's Community Club and the village paid for the rest, according to the article.

Hewison said there are 153 stairs to climb up the lighthouse.

“People are a little bit overwhelmed when they see the steps and they're at the bottom of the hill, but it is well worth it because it's got this amazing view over the lakes,” she said. “In the fall, you could see all the colours of the trees, everything in colour. In the summer, it's amazing just to watch the boats on the water.”

She said she’s had people from all over Canada and some parts of the United States stay at her place to see the lighthouse.

“There's this nice sitting area. Lots of people go out there for wedding photos or family photos, too, because it's such a such a cool little spot.”

While her cabin is available all year, Hewison said the village comes alive in the summer.

“It's a nice little touristy kind of town.”